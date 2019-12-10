By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purity Mad Goose Pale Ale 500Ml

Purity Mad Goose Pale Ale 500Ml
£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Crafted with a conscience in the heart of the Warwickshire countryside, this bottle embodies our love of great beer, with real character - brewed responsibly to leave an even better taste in your mouth.
  • Award winning Mad Goose is a zesty pale ale with a refreshing citrus finish, inspired by our own fearsome feathered friend. Her hiss was far worse than her bite except around mating season when it was best to stay inside for another well earn beer.
  • Great beer
  • Real character
  • Award Winning Ales from Warwickshire
  • The Good Pub Guide Brewery of the year 2018
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley & Wheat Malts

Tasting Notes

  • Award winning Mad Goose is a zesty pale ale with a refreshing citrus finish, inspired by our own fearsome feathered friend

Alcohol Units

2.1

ABV

4.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Pairs perfectly with roast chicken or pork belly.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Brewery,
  • Upper Spernall Farm,
  • Off Spernal Lane,
  • Warwickshire,
  • B49 6JF.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

