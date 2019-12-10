Purity Mad Goose Pale Ale 500Ml
- Crafted with a conscience in the heart of the Warwickshire countryside, this bottle embodies our love of great beer, with real character - brewed responsibly to leave an even better taste in your mouth.
- Award winning Mad Goose is a zesty pale ale with a refreshing citrus finish, inspired by our own fearsome feathered friend. Her hiss was far worse than her bite except around mating season when it was best to stay inside for another well earn beer.
- The Good Pub Guide Brewery of the year 2018
- Pack size: 500ml
- Contains Barley & Wheat Malts
2.1
4.2% vol
- Pairs perfectly with roast chicken or pork belly.
- The Brewery,
- Upper Spernall Farm,
- Off Spernal Lane,
- Warwickshire,
- B49 6JF.
- Contact us:
- www.puritybrewing.com
