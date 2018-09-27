Bodyform Ultra Goodnight Sanitary Towels 10 Pack

Excellent
As someone who has heavy and quite intense periods its great to have found a product that I can trust and depend on so that I don't need to worry, check or change many times a night that everything is still secure. This product has given me more ease with my periods as its very absorbent, comfy yet still not too obvious or indiscreet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Ultra Goodnight
This is my favourite sanitary towel to use, and I 100% recommend any one with really heavy periods to use this product, because it gives you maximum protection and covers your underwear correctly causing no leaks! Also, they do not cause any irritation and keep you feeling fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Just can't do it
I moved to these pads instead of wearing cheap shop branded pads and I honestly think these are so much better. They feel fresher!! Only problem is that I get pad rashes and get through pads through menstruation so quickly so have had to move onto cotton pads but if I had to choose the best brand of normal pads I'd choose these! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bodyform ultra towels
Since I have used these sanitary towels I havent had a problem with leakages, they are comfortable to wear, they are also invisible when wearing clothes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect Protection
I used this at night, it kept in place & it was totally leak proof after 7 hours of use. It provided perfect protection. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
This product is extremely reliable and doesn't leak. Very absorbent and comfortable. Would definitely recommend to anyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good Shape
This product has a great shape which makes it ideal for its function at night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
so comfortable
I have only started using bodyform in the last year or so. They are so much more comfortable than other brands as they feel more like cotton compared to other brands that feel plastic like. I have also had less leakages with bodyform than I have with other brands. They are much more affordable in any shop you buy them from and have no odour! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fabulous Protection
I love this product, because not only do they hold a lot, for especially heavy days, they are fabulous at not leaking, which has been a previous problem with other brands' products at night, as I'm a restless sleeper. They are not only protective, but they are also immensely comfortable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fab Towels
I started to use Bodyform towels after having used another leading brand for a number of years but always had problems and irritation from them. Bodyform Ultra Towels Goodnight with wings have been my favourite product of all. I have always suffered from heavy periods and I have never had a leak or accident whilst using these. Would highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]