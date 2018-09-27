By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bodyform Ultra Goodnight Sanitary Towels 10 Pack

5(419)Write a review
Bodyform Ultra Goodnight Sanitary Towels 10 Pack

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

  • Bodyform Goodnight Ultra Towels have a specially shaped front and back to fit your body perfectly. They are longer and have wings to keep them in place, even if you toss and turn in your sleep. Bodyform Fresh Protect towels have a new ultra-breathable top layer with Airtech technology designed to offer a feeling of freshness. The unique SecureFit technology gives you both great comfort and incredible protection. We have combined our unique curve-hugging shape with anti-leak walls, a fast-absorption core and an all-around barrier so you can be ready for anything. Our Roll.Press.Go wrappers have unique self-sealing edges on all sides, so you can hygienically seal your used sanitary towel inside it, then dispose of it. The sealed Roll.Press.Go wrapper will stay tightly secured, even after disposal. Wear Bodyform, Live Fearless.
  • Triple protection against leakages
  • Secure fit

Information

Produce of

Produce of the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • What to do with a used towel? Simple. With our new wrappers, you can seal up your towel neatly and cleanly, no matter when or where. Roll.Press.Go.™

Name and address

  • Essity Hygiene Products AB,
  • Bäckstensgatan 5,
  • S-431 49 Mölndal,
  • Sweden

Return to

  • UK To contact us, please: Write to: FREEPOST BODYFORM (no further address or stamp required)
  • Call our Customer Careline (UK only) on 08000 922 365 Or e-mail: bodyform@essity.com
  • ROI Bodyform
  • Customer Service
  • Essity Ireland Ltd.
  • Suite 7,
  • Plaza 212,
  • Blanchardstown Corporate Park 2,
  • Dublin 15,
  • Ireland
  • www.bodyform.co.uk www.essity.com

Net Contents

10 x Sanitary Pads (Pad)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

419 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent

5 stars

As someone who has heavy and quite intense periods its great to have found a product that I can trust and depend on so that I don't need to worry, check or change many times a night that everything is still secure. This product has given me more ease with my periods as its very absorbent, comfy yet still not too obvious or indiscreet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ultra Goodnight

5 stars

This is my favourite sanitary towel to use, and I 100% recommend any one with really heavy periods to use this product, because it gives you maximum protection and covers your underwear correctly causing no leaks! Also, they do not cause any irritation and keep you feeling fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just can't do it

4 stars

I moved to these pads instead of wearing cheap shop branded pads and I honestly think these are so much better. They feel fresher!! Only problem is that I get pad rashes and get through pads through menstruation so quickly so have had to move onto cotton pads but if I had to choose the best brand of normal pads I'd choose these! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bodyform ultra towels

4 stars

Since I have used these sanitary towels I havent had a problem with leakages, they are comfortable to wear, they are also invisible when wearing clothes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect Protection

5 stars

I used this at night, it kept in place & it was totally leak proof after 7 hours of use. It provided perfect protection. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

This product is extremely reliable and doesn't leak. Very absorbent and comfortable. Would definitely recommend to anyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good Shape

4 stars

This product has a great shape which makes it ideal for its function at night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

so comfortable

5 stars

I have only started using bodyform in the last year or so. They are so much more comfortable than other brands as they feel more like cotton compared to other brands that feel plastic like. I have also had less leakages with bodyform than I have with other brands. They are much more affordable in any shop you buy them from and have no odour! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous Protection

5 stars

I love this product, because not only do they hold a lot, for especially heavy days, they are fabulous at not leaking, which has been a previous problem with other brands' products at night, as I'm a restless sleeper. They are not only protective, but they are also immensely comfortable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab Towels

5 stars

I started to use Bodyform towels after having used another leading brand for a number of years but always had problems and irritation from them. Bodyform Ultra Towels Goodnight with wings have been my favourite product of all. I have always suffered from heavy periods and I have never had a leak or accident whilst using these. Would highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 419 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here