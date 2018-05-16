Spring Home Tyj Spring Roll Pastry 550G

Product Description
- Frozen spring roll pastry sheets 250 mm square
- Approx. 10” (250mm x 250mm)
- For all purposes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - Singapore C2106
- Pack size: 550g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (48%), Water, Coconut Oil, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep frozenStore at Below -18°C Once defrosted do not refreeze. Consume immediately after opening.
Produce of
Product of Singapore
Name and address
- Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing Pte Ltd,
- 1 Senoko Road,
- Tee Yih Jia Building,
- Singapore 758134.
Return to
- Email: tyj@tyjfood.com
- Website: www.teeyihjia.com
Net Contents
550g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serving (18g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|232kJ / 55kcal
|1289kJ / 307kcal
|Fat
|0.882g
|4.900g
|Of which saturates
|0.702g
|3.900g
|Carbohydrate
|10.512g
|58.400g
|Of which sugars
|0.252g
|1.400g
|Protein
|1.332g
|7.400g
|Salt
|0.169g
|0.940g
