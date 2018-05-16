By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Spring Home Tyj Spring Roll Pastry 550G

Spring Home Tyj Spring Roll Pastry 550G
£ 2.10
£3.82/kg

Product Description

  • Frozen spring roll pastry sheets 250 mm square
  • Approx. 10” (250mm x 250mm)
  • For all purposes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - Singapore C2106
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (48%), Water, Coconut Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at Below -18°C Once defrosted do not refreeze. Consume immediately after opening.

Produce of

Product of Singapore

Name and address

  • Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing Pte Ltd,
  • 1 Senoko Road,
  • Tee Yih Jia Building,
  • Singapore 758134.

Return to

  • Email: tyj@tyjfood.com
  • Website: www.teeyihjia.com

Net Contents

550g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Serving (18g)Per 100g
Energy 232kJ / 55kcal1289kJ / 307kcal
Fat 0.882g4.900g
Of which saturates 0.702g3.900g
Carbohydrate 10.512g58.400g
Of which sugars 0.252g1.400g
Protein 1.332g7.400g
Salt 0.169g0.940g

