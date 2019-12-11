By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pudliszki Hot Tomato Ketchup 480G

5(1)Write a review
Pudliszki Hot Tomato Ketchup 480G
£ 1.15
£0.24/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Hot tomato ketchup
  • Pasteurised product
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (192 g in 100 g of Ketchup), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings (contain Celery), Spices, Herbs

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

Store in a dry place at room temperature. After opening refrigerate.Best before: see date, production code on the cap.

Number of uses

Packaging contains 32 suggested portions of product

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Pudliszki Sp. z o.o.,
  • Pudliszki,
  • ul. Fabryczna 7,
  • 63-840 Krobia.

Return to

  • www.pudliszki.pl

Net Contents

480g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper portion (15 g)RI** portion (15 g) provides
Energy 594 kJ / 140 kcal90 kJ / 21 kcal1%
Fat 0,1 g<0,1 g<1%
of which saturates <0,1 g<0,1 g<1%
Carbohydrate 33 g5,0 g2%
of which sugars 29 g4,4 g5%
Fibre 0,9 g0,1 g-
Protein 1,3 g0,2 g<1%
Salt 3,2 g0,5 g8%
**RI - Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---
Packaging contains 32 suggested portions of product---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Where's my favourite spicy ketchup?

5 stars

An excellent spicy ketchup. PLEASE GET IT BACK IN STOCK ASAP!

