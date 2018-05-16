Nairns Cheese Oatcake 200G

Product Description
- Cheese Oatcakes
- Our oatcakes are made with Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil.
- For more information, please visit our website.
- For more tasty ideas, visit www.nairns-aotcakes.com/recipes
- Find us on Facebook and Twitter
- Naturally energising
- Nairn's oatcakes are packed full of wholegrain oats which are naturally delicious and wholesome, and can contribute to a healthy balance diet. Wholegrains are a rich source of fibre, vitamins and minerals - oats are high in soluble fibre and also naturally contain manganese**, phosphorous**, magnesium, zinc, iron, folate, vitamin B6 and thiamin.
- Our oatcakes contain nutrients** that contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- Naturally Nairn's
- At Nairn's, we know out oats - we've been baking with them since 1896. We use oats grown in the Scottish Borders where the climate is perfect for slowly and naturally ripening the grains. Our aim is to make tasty, wholesome food that is as simple and natural as possible.
- Nairn's Organic Super Seeded Oatcakes
- Nairn's Fine Oatcakes
- Nairn's Organic Oatcakes
- Wholegrain oats
- Keeps the oatcakes fresh
- Perfect for on the go
- High fibre
- Wheat free recipe
- No added sugar - contains only naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- No GM ingredients
- No hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
- No added sugar
- High fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Oats (71%), Cheese (15%) (Milk), Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Sea Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate
Allergy Information
- Our factory is Nut free and our recipe is Wheat and Nut free. We cannot guarantee our ingredients are Wheat and Nut free
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before date, see base.
Produce of
Baked in Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- If you enjoyed our Cheese oatcakes, we've got a wide range of other tasty varieties to choose from. Perfect with your favourite topping, with cheese or as an accompaniment to sour or salad, you might even find a new favourite!
- Oatcakes are deliciously versatile. Try a Nairn's cheese oatcake with a chunk of Red Leicester, cucumber and chilli jam, or fresh guacamole on a Nair's Organic oatcake, Why not experiment with your favourite sandwich filling as a topping?
Number of uses
4 pouches of 6 oatcakes
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Nairn's,
- 90 Peffermill Road,
- Edinburgh,
- EH16 5UU.
Return to
- Nairn's,
- 90 Peffermill Road,
- Edinburgh,
- EH16 5UU.
- Tel: +44 (0)131 620 7000
- Email: info@nairns-oatcakes.com
- www.nairns-oatcakes.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Oatcake
|Per 100g
|Energy
|164kJ
|1975kJ
|-
|39kcal
|473kcal
|6% RI
|78% RI
|Fat
|2.2g
|26.6g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|12.0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.7g
|44.7g
|of which sugars
|Trace
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|7.2g
|Protein
|1.1g
|13.6g
|Salt
|0.23g
|2.8g
|Phosphorus**
|45.2mg
|545mg
|Manganese**
|0.20mg
|2.35mg
|Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Our oatcakes contain nutrients** that contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019