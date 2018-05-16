Beechams Max Strength All In One 16 Capsules

Product Description
- Beechams Max Strength All In One Capsules 16s
- Beechams® All in One Tablets provide effective relief from pain, congestion and chesty cough.
- It contains three ingredients - paracetamol, phenylephrine hydrochloride and guaifenesin - to provide relief of symptoms associated with colds and flu including:
- - aches and pains
- - fever
- - chills
- - chesty cough
- - headache
- - blocked nose
- - sore throat
- - phlegm
- - catarrh
- - painful sinuses
- Paracetamol is a painkiller and reduces your temperature when you have a fever.
- Guaifenesin is an expectorant which loosens phlegm and relieves a chesty cough.
- Phenylephrine hydrochloride is a decongestant which helps to unblock your nose and sinuses helping you breathe more easily.
- Our strongest relief for colds, flu and chesty cough
- It provides powerful and effective relief
- Fights 8 cold and flu symptoms Loosens phlegm and relieves a chesty cough
- Helps to unblock your nose and sinuses helping you breathe more easily
Information
Ingredients
Each capsule contains the active ingredients: Paracetamol 500 mg, Guaifenesin 100 mg, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 6.1 mg
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- How to take:
- Adults, the elderly and children aged 16 years and over:
- For oral use. Swallow 2 capsules whole with water, do not chew, every four hours as required. Do not take more than 8 capsules (4 doses) in any 24 hour period.
- Do not exceed the recommended dose.
- Do not take for more than 5 days without asking your doctor. If symptoms persist consult your doctor.
Warnings
- Cautions:
- Patients suffering from chronic cough or asthma should consult a physician before taking this product.
- Do not take if you are allergic to any ingredients in the product
- Do not take with a cough suppressant or any other cold and flu products.
- If you are taking medication or are under medical care, consult your doctor before using this medicine.
- Contains paracetamol. Do not take with any other paracetamol-containing products. Immediate medical advice should be sought in the event of an overdose, even if you feel well.
- This product should not be used during pregnancy or when breast feeding without medical advice.
Name and address
- GlaxoSmithKline,
- 980 Great West Road,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS.
Lower age limit
16 Years
Net Contents
16 x Capsules
Safety information
