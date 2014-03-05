Tesco Multivitamins Plus Cod Liver Oil X 30
Product Description
- Tesco Health multivitamins and cod liver oil food supplement
- A daily supplement to support general wellbeing containing 13 essential vitamins. Formulated with cod liver oil which is a source of EPA and DHA which support the normal function of the heart. This beneficial effect is obtained from a total daily intake of 250mg of EPA and DHA. Vitamin A to support normal vision. Riboflavin and vitamins B6 and B12 to support the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Vitamin C to support the normal function of the immune system.
- General wellbeing
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Formulated with cod liver oil which is a source of EPA and DHA which support the normal function of the heart
- This beneficial effect is obtained from a total daily intake of 25mg EPA & DHA
- Vitamin A to support normal vision
- Riboflavin and vitamins B6 and B12 to support the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Vitamin C to support the normal function of the immune system
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cod Liver Oil (Fish), Capsule Shell (Beef Gelatine, Glycerol, Colour (Caramel)), Vitamin C, Beeswax, Vitamin E, Niacin, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Pantothenic Acid, Maltodextrin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Triglycerides, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, DL-Alpha-Tocopherol), Trisodium Citrate, Vitamin K, Biotin, Citric Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- Contains fish.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage, adults and children over 12
- Swallow 1 capsule a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.
Number of uses
30 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.This product contains Vitamin A: do not take if you are pregnant, planning to, or likely to become pregnant, or if you are breast-feeding, except on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic.If you are taking anti-coagulants (blood thinners) or any other medication do not take this product except on the advice of a doctor.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.This product contains Vitamin A: do not take if you are pregnant, planning to, or likely to become pregnant, or if you are breast-feeding, except on the advice of a doctor or antenatal clinic.If you are taking anti-coagulants (blood thinners) or any other medication do not take this product except on the advice of a doctor.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
30 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per capsule
|%RI*
|Vitamin A
|800µg RE
|100
|Vitamin D
|5.00µg
|100
|Vitamin E
|12.0mg α-TE
|100
|Vitamin K
|75.0µg
|100
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|1.10mg
|100
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1.40mg
|100
|Niacin
|16.0mg NE
|100
|Pantothenic acid
|6.0mg
|100
|Vitamin B6
|1.40mg
|100
|Folic Acid
|200µg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|2.50µg
|100
|Biotin
|50.0µg
|100
|Vitamin C
|80mg
|100
|Cod Liver Oil
|500mg
|-
|* Recommended Daily Amount
|-
|-
Safety information
