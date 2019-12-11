Tesco Whole Blanched Hazelnuts 100G

- Energy722kJ 175kcal9%
- Fat16.8g24%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2887kJ / 700kcal
Product Description
- Blanched hazelnuts.
- FOR BAKING & COOKING Roasted and blanched for cookies, cakes and brownies
- FOR BAKING & COOKING Roasted and blanched for cookies, cakes and brownies
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, seal bag using the tape provided and use within 1 month.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Packing. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|N/A
|Energy
|2887kJ / 700kcal
|722kJ / 175kcal
|Fat
|67.2g
|16.8g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|8.3g
|2.1g
|Protein
|16.8g
|4.2g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019