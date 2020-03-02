By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Finish Lemon Dishwasher Cleaner 250 Ml

5(23)Write a review
Finish Lemon Dishwasher Cleaner 250 Ml
£ 3.00
£12.00/litre

Product Description

  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Day after day, grease and limescale build up in your dishwasher filter, spray-arms and pipes. Get 100% better cleaning* for your dishwasher with Finish Dishwasher Cleaner. *At least 2x more removal of limescale and grease from your dishwasher vs cleaning your machine using: (i) water alone; or (ii) Finish All In One detergent alone.
  • Deep cleans hidden grease & limescale
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

5 - 15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes

Produce of

Made in Poland from imported and local components

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • 1 Remove on the sticker, not the cap.
  • 2 With cap closed, place it upside down into a level plate rack slot on top of a cross bar to prevent cap contact with spray arm.
  • 3 Use when dishwasher is empty.
  • Run on a minimum 65ºC programme (intensive/pots cycle).
  • Fits all dishwashers. Do not add detergent

Warnings

  • DANGER
  • TRIDECETH-3
  • FINISH Dishwasher Cleaner Lemon Sparkle. Contains Trideceth-3. Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel 0845 769 7079
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel 01 661 7318

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

23 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Soooo fresh

5 stars

I love this product...so good for the dishwasher at home. Does the job of cleaning up the dishwasher and making it smell fresh as new again. Ive used this product atleast every two weeks to make sure the dishwasher is clean for day to day dishes. Its easy to use aswell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Once a month

5 stars

I will be using this once a month in replace of my previous product. When ive used it and open the dishwasher it smells nice and clean and has removed all the odour. It leaves it nice and shiny new. The thing i like most is i know the dinish dishwasher cleaner reaches all the hard to reach areas so i feel good that my dishwasher has had a deep clean and know that its hygienic to wash my dishes in it again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

5 stars

I was looking for something to help keep my dishwasher smelling fresh so was pleased to try Finish dishwasher cleaner. It was simple to use in an empty machine by putting it in on a hot wash cycle. My dishwasher was left smelling super clean! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works a Treat

5 stars

I was a little sceptical about this product but was more than pleasantly surprised. It really does work. My dishwasher wasn't particularly dirty but I admit I don't clean it as often as I should. One wash cycle with this and my machine looks brand new inside. Anything metal looks brand new again and it has removed the slight residue build ups. As a bonus it also smells fantastic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left my dishwasher sparkling and smelling fresh

5 stars

The Finish Dishwasher is someasy to use and just slots I to my top shelf. Within one cycle it's as if I have a new dishwasher with sparkling inner walls and a super fresh smell. Very happy and part of my regular maintenance! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice and fresh

5 stars

Nice and fresh cleaning dish washer cleaner, i found that it made the dishwasher cleaner and shiney and left a lovely lemony smell after i opened the dishwasher, i was hit with a hit of warm lemon smell and it was so nice, lemon is one of my fav smells so it was nice, i also find that lemon helps clean products and items so for it to be inside products was a bonus, i would deffo get more of these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell

5 stars

i tried this cleaner because I prefer the lemon smell when cleaning. It’s easy to use, just peel the label and stick it in the rack. Once the cycle had finished the dishwasher was sparkling clean. The smell isn’t overpowering and I’m really happy with the results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely

5 stars

I got these to try and works a treat it makes my dishes lovely and clean with no smears and also makes my dishwasher smell lovely and fresh would highly recommend and will use definitely buy again, it’s a must have on my shopping list from now on . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dishwasher look clean and smell fresh

4 stars

This dishwasher cleaner is easy to use ,just peel the sticker on top and put in dishwasher rack upside down ,put dishwasher on normal cycle and result was pretty goo. Dishwasher look clean and smell very fresh.i would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great

5 stars

This is a must if you have a dishwasher!! My dishwasher looked like new after using this and it smelt lovely and fresh and the scent of lemon was lovely but didn’t pass onto your dishes. I would definitely recommend using it once a month if you use your dishwasher daily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

