Finish Lemon Dishwasher Cleaner 250 Ml

Soooo fresh 5 stars Review from Finish 2nd March 2020 I love this product...so good for the dishwasher at home. Does the job of cleaning up the dishwasher and making it smell fresh as new again. Ive used this product atleast every two weeks to make sure the dishwasher is clean for day to day dishes. Its easy to use aswell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Once a month 5 stars Review from Finish 1st March 2020 I will be using this once a month in replace of my previous product. When ive used it and open the dishwasher it smells nice and clean and has removed all the odour. It leaves it nice and shiny new. The thing i like most is i know the dinish dishwasher cleaner reaches all the hard to reach areas so i feel good that my dishwasher has had a deep clean and know that its hygienic to wash my dishes in it again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use 5 stars Review from Finish 26th February 2020 I was looking for something to help keep my dishwasher smelling fresh so was pleased to try Finish dishwasher cleaner. It was simple to use in an empty machine by putting it in on a hot wash cycle. My dishwasher was left smelling super clean! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works a Treat 5 stars Review from Finish 24th February 2020 I was a little sceptical about this product but was more than pleasantly surprised. It really does work. My dishwasher wasn't particularly dirty but I admit I don't clean it as often as I should. One wash cycle with this and my machine looks brand new inside. Anything metal looks brand new again and it has removed the slight residue build ups. As a bonus it also smells fantastic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left my dishwasher sparkling and smelling fresh 5 stars Review from Finish 18th February 2020 The Finish Dishwasher is someasy to use and just slots I to my top shelf. Within one cycle it's as if I have a new dishwasher with sparkling inner walls and a super fresh smell. Very happy and part of my regular maintenance! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice and fresh 5 stars Review from Finish 18th February 2020 Nice and fresh cleaning dish washer cleaner, i found that it made the dishwasher cleaner and shiney and left a lovely lemony smell after i opened the dishwasher, i was hit with a hit of warm lemon smell and it was so nice, lemon is one of my fav smells so it was nice, i also find that lemon helps clean products and items so for it to be inside products was a bonus, i would deffo get more of these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell 5 stars Review from Finish 18th February 2020 i tried this cleaner because I prefer the lemon smell when cleaning. It’s easy to use, just peel the label and stick it in the rack. Once the cycle had finished the dishwasher was sparkling clean. The smell isn’t overpowering and I’m really happy with the results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely 5 stars Review from Finish 17th February 2020 I got these to try and works a treat it makes my dishes lovely and clean with no smears and also makes my dishwasher smell lovely and fresh would highly recommend and will use definitely buy again, it’s a must have on my shopping list from now on . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dishwasher look clean and smell fresh 4 stars Review from Finish 15th February 2020 This dishwasher cleaner is easy to use ,just peel the sticker on top and put in dishwasher rack upside down ,put dishwasher on normal cycle and result was pretty goo. Dishwasher look clean and smell very fresh.i would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]