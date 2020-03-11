Ogx Coconut Milk Shampoo 385Ml

so Hard to get out of the bottle
Love the actual product but when you get past half way it is so difficult to squeeze the bottle as the plastic is so stiff , tried to twist the top off but couldn’t get that off either . Wasted a lot of product Remembered why I stopped using it last time , however thought your packaging may have improved . It is worse with the conditioner as the product itself is actually thicker .
Hair looks and feels terribly bad on second day
It looked very promising and smells amazingly but I really feel that my hair suffers! My hair used to be oily and my scalp dry, though it had gotten a lot better over the years. Then I tried this and my dry scalp got much worse than it used to be and my hair feels soft after wash but after a couple of hours looks and feels oily and just really bad.