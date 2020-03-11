By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ogx Coconut Milk Shampoo 385Ml

£ 7.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Nourishing + Coconut Milk Shampoo
  • Infused with coconut milk to nourish your hair
  • Contains ultra whipped egg white proteins to help add strength & elasticity
  • With weightless coconut oils for hydration & balance
  • Indulge your senses with this exclusive formula with coconut milk, coconut oil, and ultra whipped egg white proteins. This exotic formula helps add strength, elasticity, hydration, and balance.
  • Hair Care System*
  • *Includes shampoo and conditioner
  • Why You Want It... It's like a trip to the tropics in a bottle. The luxuriously creamy, hydrating formula helps leave your hair feeling moisturized, glowing, and super soft.
  • Sulfate free surfactants hair care system
  • Beauty pure and simple
  • Pack size: 385ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, PPG-2 Hydroxythyl Coco/Isostearamide, Sodium Chloride, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Hydrolyzed Milk Protein, Albumen, Carthamus Tinctorius (Safflower/Carthame) Seed Oil, Panthenol, Dimethicone, Amodimethicone, Glycol Distearate, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-6, Polyquaternium-10, Laureth-4, Laureth-23, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cetrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-12, Citric Acid, Sorbitan Laurate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Diazoldinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum/Fragrance

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions For Use...
  • Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a lather through to ends, then rinse the hair thoroughly. After shampooing, follow with conditioner.

Warnings

  • Warning:
  • Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children. For best results use in conjunction with the OGX products.

Name and address

  • OGX Beauty Ltd,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 3UG,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Questions?
  • ogxbeauty.com
Net Contents

385ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

so Hard to get out of the bottle

1 stars

Love the actual product but when you get past half way it is so difficult to squeeze the bottle as the plastic is so stiff , tried to twist the top off but couldn’t get that off either . Wasted a lot of product Remembered why I stopped using it last time , however thought your packaging may have improved . It is worse with the conditioner as the product itself is actually thicker .

Hair looks and feels terribly bad on second day

1 stars

It looked very promising and smells amazingly but I really feel that my hair suffers! My hair used to be oily and my scalp dry, though it had gotten a lot better over the years. Then I tried this and my dry scalp got much worse than it used to be and my hair feels soft after wash but after a couple of hours looks and feels oily and just really bad.

