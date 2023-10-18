Calpol Six Plus Suspension Sugar Free 6+ Years Strawberry 80ml

Paracetamol Calpol SixPlus® Suspension Sugar Free is a strawberry flavoured oral suspension and is used for the relief of: - Fever (raised temperature) - Post-immunisation fever - Cold & flu symptoms - Toothache - Headache - Sore throat - Earache - Other aches & pains

Pain & fever relief Colour & sugar free

Pack size: 80ML

Each 5ml contains 250mg Paracetamol, Also contains: Maltitol, Sodium, Benzyl Alcohol, E1520, E420, E218 and E216

This product is suitable for children 6 years and over and adults who have difficulty in swallowing pain relieving tablets.

For oral use only. Shake the bottle for at least 10 seconds before use.

Always use the syringe supplied with the pack.

Do not give more medicine than the label tells you to. If your child does not get better, talk to your doctor.

Children 6 years & over and Adults

Child's Age: 6-8 years, How much up to 4 times a day: 5 ml

Child's Age: 8-10 years, How much up to 4 times a day: 7.5 ml (5 ml + 2.5 ml)

Child's Age: 10-12 years, How much up to 4 times a day: 10 ml (5 ml + 5 ml)

Child's Age: 12-16 years, How much up to 4 times a day: 10-15 ml (Two to three 5 ml doses)

Child's Age: Adults and children over 16 years, How much up to 4 times a day: 10-20 ml (Two to four 5 ml doses)

- Do not give more than 4 doses in any 24 hour period.

- Leave at least 4 hours between doses.

- Do not give this medicine to your child for more than 3 days without speaking to your doctor or pharmacist.