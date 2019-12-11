By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Baby Carrots In Water 300G

Tesco Baby Carrots In Water 300G
£ 0.40
£2.06/kg
1/2 of a can
  • Energy116kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 118kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Baby carrots in water.
  • SWEET & TENDER Harvested at their sweetest at the peak of the season.
  • Pack size: 195g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Baby Carrots, Water.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 1/2 / 2 mins
Place into a microwaveable bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute (900W)
Remove cover and stir.
Re-cover and heat on full power for a further 1 minute (800W) / 1 minute (900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Instructions: For best results heat on the hob. Remove all packaging.
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

195g

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (98g)
Energy118kJ / 28kcal116kJ / 28kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.4g4.3g
Sugars4.2g4.1g
Fibre2.3g2.3g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Avoid - rubbery product

1 stars

I am staggered by the good reviews of this product; certain people clearly have never bought raw carrots then cooked them. The carrots look good, but have been overcooked in the can so are therefore too soft even before heating up. Their nutrients have clearly been depleted by the overcooking. They also have a synthetic taste; I don't know how this is the case as they're canned in water only. I bought these as an emergency product and wouldn't purchase again. There are very few in the can, so save money and buy fresh carrots. Lightly boiling fresh carrots will keep in most of the vitamins. Canned veg are the least healthy veg - buy fresh or frozen !

sweet and succulent carrots,to go with most meals

5 stars

very sweet tasting,great for stews,casseroles,cottage pies,or if you are in a hurrey a roast,instead of slicing and dicing all your veg,boiling and then putting into whatever you are cooking.if you are in a hurry,great tasting tinned carrots.

why did Tesco stop selling these, easy for working

5 stars

why did Tesco stop selling these, easy for working mum's to put in casseroles and making sure my children was getting their vegetables

very tasty like fresh as the day it was pickt

5 stars

very tasty like fresh as the day it was pickt

really delicious

4 stars

really delicious

fantastic taste

5 stars

These baby carrots really do taste great. We often have them with our Sunday roast joint.

love these

5 stars

I buy them all the time

