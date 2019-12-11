Tesco Baby Carrots In Water 300G

Avoid - rubbery product
I am staggered by the good reviews of this product; certain people clearly have never bought raw carrots then cooked them. The carrots look good, but have been overcooked in the can so are therefore too soft even before heating up. Their nutrients have clearly been depleted by the overcooking. They also have a synthetic taste; I don't know how this is the case as they're canned in water only. I bought these as an emergency product and wouldn't purchase again. There are very few in the can, so save money and buy fresh carrots. Lightly boiling fresh carrots will keep in most of the vitamins. Canned veg are the least healthy veg - buy fresh or frozen !
sweet and succulent carrots,to go with most meals
very sweet tasting,great for stews,casseroles,cottage pies,or if you are in a hurrey a roast,instead of slicing and dicing all your veg,boiling and then putting into whatever you are cooking.if you are in a hurry,great tasting tinned carrots.
why did Tesco stop selling these, easy for working
why did Tesco stop selling these, easy for working mum's to put in casseroles and making sure my children was getting their vegetables
very tasty like fresh as the day it was pickt
really delicious
fantastic taste
These baby carrots really do taste great. We often have them with our Sunday roast joint.
love these
I buy them all the time