Tesco Petit Pois & Baby Carrots 340G Jar

Tasteless....
Tasteless....
Highly recommended
Very nice with roast dinner
Exactly how it looks
I first started buying these a couple of months ago because the size is perfect for two, I have to admit the taste and flavour are really good and you can see your not getting half a can of mush, one other thing is that the label is fairly easy to peel off without leaving any residue and so these little pot are great for popping things in.
Cupboard essential
I always have this product in my cupboard.it is a perfect and tasty addition to any meal
great buy
I bought it because it suited us 2 veg in a jar just right for 2 elderly people for a couple meals, also you can see what you are buying, and they have a great taste
Great quick and easy veg option!
It’s a great store cupboard essential for when you are in a rush and want a veg side dish
Love it
I but these all the time. They are small but plentiful for 2-3 people & they taste great!
i fine this great way off having both togethert, I
