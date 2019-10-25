By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Petit Pois & Baby Carrots 340G Jar

4.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Petit Pois & Baby Carrots 340G Jar
£ 0.75
£3.41/kg
½ of a jar (110g)
  • Energy205kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 186kJ / 44kcal

Product Description

  • Petits pois and baby carrots in water.
  • SWEET & JUICY Harvested and packed at the peak of the season
  • SWEET & JUICY Harvested and packed at the peak of the season
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Petit Pois, Baby Carrots.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 mins/900W 1½ mins.
Empty the contents of the jar into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 800W & 900W 1 min. Stir and re-cover, then heat on full power for another 800W 1 min/900W 30 secs. Drain well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

220g

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a jar (110g)
Energy186kJ / 44kcal205kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.5g0.6g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate5.9g6.5g
Sugars2.2g2.4g
Fibre2.7g3.0g
Protein2.7g3.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless....

1 stars

Tasteless....

Highly recommended

5 stars

Very nice with roast dinner

Exactly how it looks

5 stars

I first started buying these a couple of months ago because the size is perfect for two, I have to admit the taste and flavour are really good and you can see your not getting half a can of mush, one other thing is that the label is fairly easy to peel off without leaving any residue and so these little pot are great for popping things in.

Cupboard essential

5 stars

I always have this product in my cupboard.it is a perfect and tasty addition to any meal

great buy

5 stars

I bought it because it suited us 2 veg in a jar just right for 2 elderly people for a couple meals, also you can see what you are buying, and they have a great taste

Great quick and easy veg option!

5 stars

It’s a great store cupboard essential for when you are in a rush and want a veg side dish

Love it

5 stars

I but these all the time. They are small but plentiful for 2-3 people & they taste great!

i fine this great way off having both togethert, I

5 stars

i fine this great way off having both togethert, I am on my own just right for me

Usually bought next

Tesco Naturally Sweet Sweetcorn 3 X200g

£ 1.30
£2.71/kg

Tesco Petits Pois & Baby Carrot Water 200G

£ 0.55
£4.24/kg

Bisto Favourite Gravy Granules 170G

£ 0.75
£0.44/100g

Offer

Tesco New Potatoes In Water Tinned 567G

£ 0.65
£1.89/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here