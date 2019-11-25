By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ginsters Large Cornish Pasty 227G

2.5(6)Write a review
Ginsters Large Cornish Pasty 227G
£ 1.75
£0.77/100g
Each pasty contains
  • Energy2372kJ 569kcal
    28%
  • Fat35.1g
    50%
  • Saturates16.0g
    80%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt2.49g
    42%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1045kJ/251kcal

Product Description

  • British minced beef with potato, onion and swede, distinctly seasoned with pepper, wrapped in light puff pastry.
  • It all started with our Cornish Pasty from our home in Cornwall since 1969
  • We're proud to use only 100% British farmed beef
  • We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours or preservatives)
  • We buy our veg locally from Hay Farm, Cornwall whenever we can
  • Our British Beef spends time out in the fields, when welfare requires they are housed indoors.
  • 100% British farmed beef
  • A taste of Cornwall
  • Genuine Cornish pasty - certification mark
  • Fresh veg from hay farm
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

Potato, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), British Beef (15%), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Water, Onion, Swede, Beef Fat, Salt, Egg, Cornflour, Pepper, Milk, Dried Onion, Sugar, Ground Mustard Seeds, Dried Leek, Coriander, Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date Consume within 1 month To eat cold, defrost thoroughly & consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results oven bake.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven 180°C Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Simply place on a baking tray.
3 Bake 35-40 mins

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

Return to

  • We're here to help
  • Tel: 01579 386333
  • Email: feedback@ginsters.co.uk
  • www.ginsters.co.uk

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1045kJ/251kcal
Fat 15.5g
Saturates 7.0g
Carbohydrate 21.1g
Sugar1.7g
Protein 5.9g
Salt 1.10g

Using Product Information

6 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Meat stringy and tough.

1 stars

Meat stringy and tough.

This is what I want they are great and enough for

5 stars

This is what I want they are great and enough for dinner thank you

Gristle and Onion.

1 stars

They ought to rename it "Gristle and Onion". Horrible filling with bits getting stuck in my teeth and throat. The only reasonable thing about these pasties is the pastry.

this product no longer lives up to previous standa

2 stars

this product no longer lives up to previous standards. less meat in it and less flavour. morrisons own pasties are much better and cheaper

Just as it should be.

5 stars

Sorry, can't agree with the last reviewer; we absolutely love them! They're tasty and filling, just as they should be. Being a household of two oldies with small appetites, one pasty between us with a load of veggies and lots of gravy makes a real comfort food winter meal.

Awful. Grissle in every bite.

1 stars

Awful. Grissle in every bite.

