Ginsters Large Cornish Pasty 227G

Meat stringy and tough.
This is what I want they are great and enough for dinner thank you
They ought to rename it "Gristle and Onion". Horrible filling with bits getting stuck in my teeth and throat. The only reasonable thing about these pasties is the pastry.
this product no longer lives up to previous standards. less meat in it and less flavour. morrisons own pasties are much better and cheaper
Just as it should be.
Sorry, can't agree with the last reviewer; we absolutely love them! They're tasty and filling, just as they should be. Being a household of two oldies with small appetites, one pasty between us with a load of veggies and lots of gravy makes a real comfort food winter meal.
Awful. Grissle in every bite.