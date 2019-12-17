Mr Kipling 6 Festive Bakewell Tarts
Offer
- Energy806kJ 192kcal10%
- Fat7.4g11%
- Saturates3.0g15%
- Sugars16.7g19%
- Salt0.16g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1860kJ
Product Description
- Pastry Cases with a Layer of Plum and Raspberry Jam (9%) and Almond Flavour Sponge (18%), Topped with Fondant Icing (30%) and Mixed Coloured Sugar Pieces.
- Light pastry cases with a layer o plum & raspberry jam moist flavour sponge, soft icing 7 finished with sprinkles
- It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
- Exceedingly good cakes
- 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
- No hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Plum and Raspberry Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plum Purée, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Mixed Coloured Sugar Pieces (Sugar, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Chorophyllin), Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Colouring Foods (Extracts of Radish, Blackcurrant, Lemon)), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Soya Flour, Salt, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Proteins, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Flavouring, Colour (Lutein)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy these Festive Bakewells at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
6 x Festive Bakewells
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bakewell (43g)
|Energy
|1860kJ
|806kJ
|-
|443kcal
|192kcal
|Fat
|17.0g
|7.4g
|of which Saturates
|6.9g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|68.3g
|29.6g
|of which Sugars
|38.5g
|16.7g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.5g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.16g
|This pack contains 6 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019