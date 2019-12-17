By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling 6 Festive Bakewell Tarts

No ratings yetWrite a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Offer

Per bakewell (43g)
  • Energy806kJ 192kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars16.7g
    19%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1860kJ

Product Description

  • Pastry Cases with a Layer of Plum and Raspberry Jam (9%) and Almond Flavour Sponge (18%), Topped with Fondant Icing (30%) and Mixed Coloured Sugar Pieces.
  • Light pastry cases with a layer o plum & raspberry jam moist flavour sponge, soft icing 7 finished with sprinkles
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Plum and Raspberry Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plum Purée, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Mixed Coloured Sugar Pieces (Sugar, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Chorophyllin), Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Colouring Foods (Extracts of Radish, Blackcurrant, Lemon)), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Soya Flour, Salt, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Proteins, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Flavouring, Colour (Lutein)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Festive Bakewells at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Festive Bakewells

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer bakewell (43g)
Energy 1860kJ806kJ
-443kcal192kcal
Fat 17.0g7.4g
of which Saturates 6.9g3.0g
Carbohydrate 68.3g29.6g
of which Sugars 38.5g16.7g
Fibre 1.3g0.6g
Protein 3.5g1.5g
Salt 0.38g0.16g
This pack contains 6 portions--

