Olay Regenerist 3 Point Treatment Moisturiser Day Cream 50Ml

Product Description

  • Dramatically firms & smoothes skin around the eyes, jaw & neckline
  • Fortified with amino-peptide complex to firm & plump up skin
  • Doubles up as a weekly hydrating mask
  • Olay Regenerist 3 Point Anti-Ageing Firming Cream is a moisturiser with luxurious, skin-plumping formula. It firms skin for a lifted look and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Hydrates to improve elasticity and helps exfoliate, smooth and revitalize the look of the skin. Supercharged with advanced Amino-peptide Complex II, Regenerist 3 Point Cream regenerates skin’s surface cells and delivers anti-aging ingredients 10 layers deep into skin’s surface to help retain its youthful look. it works by targeting the 3 areas most prone to ageing: eyes, jaw line and neck. 91.8%* of regular users agreed 'it is anti-ageing that works'. *Out of 897 regular users of Regenerist 3 point day cream, UK online survey 2017.
  • Firms Skin And Reduces The Look Of Fine Lines And Wrinkles
  • Anti-ageing moisturiser designed for areas most prone to ageing: eyes, jawline & neck
  • Hydrates to improve elasticity and firm skin for a lifted look
  • Formulated With Powerful Amino-Peptide Complex II
  • It Helps Exfoliate, Smooth And Revitalize The Look Of The Skin
  • 86.3%* of Regular Users Agreed It Makes Their Skin Look Remarkably Firm for Their Age
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Niacinamide, Isopropyl Isostearate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Nylon-12, Dimethicone, Panthenol, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ceratonia Siliqua Fruit Extract, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dimethiconol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium PEG-7 Olive Oil Carboxylate, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, C12-13 Pareth-3, Laureth-7, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Sorbitan Oleate, Ceteareth-6, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Polyethylene, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Polyacrylamide, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Titanium Dioxide, Mica, Tin Oxide, C13-14 Alkane, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronello

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth evenly over your entire cleansed face and neck, paying special attention around the eye area and jawline.

Warnings

  • Avoid direct contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid direct contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water.

Perfect feeling on my skin

5 stars

Been using this for a month now and you can see the results really clearly. It feels my skin really soft and hydrated. Need to get a new one asap

Excellent!

5 stars

Really good moisturizer, felt a little thick but left my face feeling smoother and more radiant.

Excellent!

5 stars

A cream that works. Lovely smell, fantastic consistency, not greasy, moisturising beautifully. Skin looks and feels better instantly.

Excellent!

5 stars

Fantastic product. Smells lovely and feels great on your skin. Recommend!

OLAY REGENERIST 3 POINT MOISTURISER

5 stars

This is a must buy after a months use my skin was smoother brighter looking and my lines were less noticeable ,I use this in morning and I use the night one at night there remarkable moisturisers ,a definite keeper

looking younger

5 stars

To be honest this has got to be one of the best products I ever used. Been using Olay for many years but wow this was amazing my skin looks so youthful and clear and so smooth thank you

KEEPING YOUNG

5 stars

I AM . 84 nearly 85 and have always used the oil of Olay creams and cleansing lotions for many years , friends tell me how good I look and my skin is in very good condition. I will certainly not be changing my daily routine of skin care . Very satisfied with your product .

Hydrating

3 stars

Tried a sample of this and found it very hydrating. Good as a primer and moisturiser. Great during winter months but not good if you have oily skin as skin can feel overloaded.

magic cream

5 stars

i always use moisturising cream, but i came across this olay regenerist anti ageing cream, by accident so i thought i would it a try and i was very surprised with the out come, it made my skin feel so fresh and glowing,and plus it was not a heavy cream,as some are.so i will stick to this one from now on.

Olay Regenerist

5 stars

Skin is looking refreshing, younger, glowing and more firmer.

