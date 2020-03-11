Olay Regenerist 3 Point Treatment Moisturiser Day Cream 50Ml

Perfect feeling on my skin
Been using this for a month now and you can see the results really clearly. It feels my skin really soft and hydrated. Need to get a new one asap
Excellent!
Really good moisturizer, felt a little thick but left my face feeling smoother and more radiant.
Excellent!
A cream that works. Lovely smell, fantastic consistency, not greasy, moisturising beautifully. Skin looks and feels better instantly.
Excellent!
Fantastic product. Smells lovely and feels great on your skin. Recommend!
OLAY REGENERIST 3 POINT MOISTURISER
This is a must buy after a months use my skin was smoother brighter looking and my lines were less noticeable ,I use this in morning and I use the night one at night there remarkable moisturisers ,a definite keeper
looking younger
To be honest this has got to be one of the best products I ever used. Been using Olay for many years but wow this was amazing my skin looks so youthful and clear and so smooth thank you
KEEPING YOUNG
I AM . 84 nearly 85 and have always used the oil of Olay creams and cleansing lotions for many years , friends tell me how good I look and my skin is in very good condition. I will certainly not be changing my daily routine of skin care . Very satisfied with your product .
Hydrating
Tried a sample of this and found it very hydrating. Good as a primer and moisturiser. Great during winter months but not good if you have oily skin as skin can feel overloaded.
magic cream
i always use moisturising cream, but i came across this olay regenerist anti ageing cream, by accident so i thought i would it a try and i was very surprised with the out come, it made my skin feel so fresh and glowing,and plus it was not a heavy cream,as some are.so i will stick to this one from now on.
Olay Regenerist
Skin is looking refreshing, younger, glowing and more firmer.