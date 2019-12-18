By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vosene Kids 3In1 Shampoo & Conditioner 250Ml

£ 1.66
£0.66/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • 3in1 Shampoo
  • That's one more little victory to tick off!
  • Discover more at vosenekids.co.uk or vosenekids.ie
  • Lice repellent*
  • *When used with any Vosene Kids Conditioning Defence Spray.
  • In our 3in1 Squeaky Clean Shampoo, we start with our trusted Vosene Kids formula, add some natural tea tree oil and a boost of lemon eucalyptus oil to give your little ones tangle free and squeaky clean hair that will help keep head lice at bay.
  • Created for little ones, trusted by you.
  • With natural lice repellents tea tree & lemon eucalyptus oils
  • For squeaky clean hair
  • Dermatologically tested
  • MIT free
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide DEA, Panthenol, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Formate, Glycerin, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Eucalyptus Citriodora (Lemon Eucalyptus) Oil, Chamomilla Recutita (Chamomile) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy it, it's as easy as
  • 1. Squeeze a splodge into your hand
  • 2. Lather up
  • 3. Rinse off

Warnings

  • WARNING. Tea Tree aroma may affect epilepsy and acute asthma sufferers.
  • Avoid contact with eyes. If this happens rinse thoroughly with clean water.
  • Keep out of reach of young children, unless under adult supervision.

Name and address

  • Lornamead UK Ltd,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XB.

Return to

  • Lornamead UK Ltd,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XB.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

WARNING. Tea Tree aroma may affect epilepsy and acute asthma sufferers. Avoid contact with eyes. If this happens rinse thoroughly with clean water. Keep out of reach of young children, unless under adult supervision.

I'd say the best thing for keeping lice away

5 stars

This has always help keep away the little blitters (lice that is). Love it. Best thing on the market I think.

