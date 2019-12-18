Vosene Kids 3In1 Shampoo & Conditioner 250Ml

I'd say the best thing for keeping lice away
This has always help keep away the little blitters (lice that is). Love it. Best thing on the market I think.
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide DEA, Panthenol, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Formate, Glycerin, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Eucalyptus Citriodora (Lemon Eucalyptus) Oil, Chamomilla Recutita (Chamomile) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol
Made in the UK
250ml ℮
WARNING. Tea Tree aroma may affect epilepsy and acute asthma sufferers. Avoid contact with eyes. If this happens rinse thoroughly with clean water. Keep out of reach of young children, unless under adult supervision.
