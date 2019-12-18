By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vosene Kids 3In1 Detangle Spray 150Ml

£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Conditioning Defence Spray
  • That's one more little victory to tick off!
  • Discover more at vosenekids.co.uk or vosenekids.ie
  • In our Conditioning Defence Spray, we start with our trusted Vosene Kids formula and add a strong boost of citronella oil to give your little ones shiny, tangle free hair that will keep head lice at bay.
  • With natural lice repellent citronella oil
  • For shiny detangled hair
  • Dermatologically tested
  • MIT free
  • Pack size: 150ml

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, Oleth-20, Parfum, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cymbopogon Nardus (Citronella) Oil, Caprylyl Glycol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Cellulose Gum, Citronellol, Limonene, Disodium EDTA, Citral, Linalool, Eugenol, Farnesol

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • To enjoy it, it's as easy as
  • 1. Spray onto your little one's washed hair
  • 2. Massage in and comb through
  • 3. Leave in and let hair dry naturally
  • For best results against those little crawlers, use after our Vosene Kids 3in1 Shampoo

Warnings

  • WARNING: Essential oils may affect acute asthma sufferers. Avoid inhalation. Discontinue use in the event of any adverse effects. Do not use on children under 3 years. Keep out of reach of young children unless under adult supervision.

Name and address

  • Lornamead UK Ltd,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XB.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

