Optrex Actimist Eye Spray 10Ml

Product Description
- Liposomal Eye Spray
- Optrex Actimist Double Action™ Rehydrating and Protecting spray quickly rehydrates and stabilises the natural lipid layer of your eyes tear film.
- Specially designed to give you lasting relief in quick, easy spray:
- Easy and quick to apply-just spray on closed eyes anytime, anywhere
- With Pro-Vitamin B5, to moisturise the eyelids and areas around the eye.
- Optrex - Experts in Eye Care
- Approx 100 doses
- Dry and tired eyes
- Fast and long lasting relief
- Clinically proven
- Sprays directly onto closed eyelids
- Stabilises the eye's natural tear film
- Soothes and rehydrates
- Moisturises the eyelids and areas around the eyes
- Suitable for daily use and use with contact lenses
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
1ml contains: 10mg Soy Lecithin, 8mg Sodium Chloride, 8mg Ethanol, 5mg Phenoxyethanol, 5mg Pro-Vitamin B5 (Dexpanthenol), 0.25mg Vitamin A Palmitate, 0.02mg Vitamin E, Purified Water
Storage
Store between 2 and 25ºC.Protect from sunlight. Discard 6 months after opening. Do not use after expiry date.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use:
- Adults and Children (2+ years)
- 1. When using for the first time, push down the nozzle 3-4 times.
- 2. Hold 10cm from your closed eyelids.
- 3. Spray 1-2 times onto the closed eyelids, 3 to 4 times per day.
- Before use, please read leaflet for full instructions, warnings and precautions for use.
- Children must be supervised by an adult.
Warnings
- Keep out of sight and reach of children.
- ONLY FOR USE ON THE EYES.
Distributor address
- RB UK Commercial,
- 103-105 Bath Road,
- Slough,
- SL1 3UH,
- UK.
Net Contents
10ml ℮
Safety information
Keep out of sight and reach of children. ONLY FOR USE ON THE EYES.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020