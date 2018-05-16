Optrex Multi Action Eye Wash 100Ml

Product Description
- Multi Action Eye Wash
- Washes, soothes and cleanses
- Modern living (such as computer work and air conditioning), dust particles, pollen, grit, and smoke can damage the eyes' surface, leaving eyes feeling tired, uncomfortable and irritated.
- Optrex Multi Action Eye Wash:
- Washes away particles to cleanse the eye.
- Is specially designed to soothe tired and irritated eyes.
- Contains natural plant extracts.
- The Optrex range:
- ActiMist 2in1 Dry + Irritated Eye Spray
- ActiMist 2in1 Tired + Uncomfortable Eye Spray
- Rehydrating Eye Drops for Dry Eyes
- Refreshing Eye Drops for Tired Eyes
- Soothing Eye Drops for Itchy Eyes
- Brightening Eye Drops for Dull Eyes
- + A range of products only available at the Pharmacy counter
- Optrex - experts in eye care
- For tired, uncomfortable, irritated eyes
- Washes, soothes, and cleanses with flexiseal eye bath
- Contains natural plant extracts
- Specially designed to fit comfortably against the eye to helping prevent leakage
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Hamamelis Virginia (Witch Hazel), Alcohol, Boric Acid, Glycerine, Sodium Borate, Benzalkonium Chloride
Storage
Store below 25°C.Discard any unused product 28 days after opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use
- Adults and children
- 1. Rinse the eye bath with product before use.
- 2. Fill with eye wash until a third full
- 3. Bend head slightly forward, holding eye bath by its base.
- 4. Place eye bath over your eye.
- 5. Slowly raise your head, opening your eye so the eye wash flows freely over it.
- 6. Gently rock your head from side to side for at least 30 seconds.
- 7. Discard any eye wash left in the eye bath.
- 8. Repeat steps 1-7 for your other eye.
- Only for use in the eyes
- Safe for everyday use.
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of children.
- Do not use after expiry date.
- Important
- Remove contact lenses before use, allow at least 15 minutes before replacing them after use.
- If irritation persists seek medical advice. Discard used wash, do not return to the bottle.
- If the eye bath is likely to be used by more than one person, it is a sensible precaution to sterilise it by boiling it in water for 10 minutes.
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited (RBH),
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
