Neutrogena Visibly Clear Spot Scrub 150Ml

Product Description
- Spot Stress Control daily scrub
- A powerful creamy scrub to help clear spots... before they appear... and make spots one less stress!
- Its formula with exfoliators gently exfoliates dead skin cells while removing oil and dirt.
- With unique Microclear® technology, the formula unclogs pores to penetrate deep down and help clear spots.
- The formula is enriched with green tea and cucumber extracts. It soothes skin and is gentle enough for everyday use without over-drying.
- Skin is clearer & healthy-looking... so you have one less stress to deal with.
- Microclear® technology
- Helps clear spots before they appear
- Developed with dermatologists
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
[PR-014928], Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Glycerin, Glycolic Acid, Jojoba Esters, Polysorbate 60, Salicylic Acid, Steareth-21, C12-15 Alkyl Lactate, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzalkonium Chloride, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract, Lactic Acid, Menthyl Lactate, Cetyl Lactate, Cocamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Cera Microcristallina, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzotriazolyl Butylphenol Sulfonate, Citric Acid, BHT, Parfum, CI 77289, CI 42090, CI 19140
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: in the morning and evening, squeeze a small dab into palm, and massage onto wet face. Rinse thoroughly.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. Should eye contact occur, rinse well with water. For external use only.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
Return to
- Questions or comments?
- (UK) 0808 2386006
- (IRL) 1800 220044
- www.neutrogena.co.uk
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
