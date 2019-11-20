By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Authentic Bombay Potatoes 33G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Schwartz Authentic Bombay Potatoes 33G
£ 0.85
£2.58/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • An extra hot recipe mix with spicy red chillies, warming ginger and fragrant turmeric for an amazing Indian vegetable side dish full of flavour.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd

  • Authentic Indian flavour
  • Chilli rating - extra hot - 4
  • Ready in 30 minutes
  • 1 1/2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • No artificial colours or hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 33g

Information

Ingredients

Mustard Flour, Ground Coriander Seed, Cumin, Salt, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Ground Fenugreek, Turmeric (4%), Ground Ginger (3%), Yellow Mustard Seed, Dried Crushed Chillies (3%), Ground Allspice, Bay Leaves, Coriander Leaf, Paprika, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

33g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1357kJ811kJ10%
-326kcal194kcal
Fat 12.1g6.9g10%
of which saturates 1.2g0.7g4%
Carbohydrate 27.0g25.1g10%
of which sugars 10.0g6.1g7%
Fibre 23.5g5.3g
Protein 15.4g5.1g10%
Salt 9.50g1.00g17%
*1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

