Tesco Extra Strength Plates 25Pk

3(1)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.10/each

Product Description

  • Pack of 25 disposable paper plates
  • 22cm diameter
  • A rigid plate with good fat barrier
  • - 25 Pack
  • - 22cm
  • - FSC ®
  • These extra strength plates are perfect for everyday use or for a special occasion. They measure 22cm in diameter and come in a pack of 25.

Information

Produce of

Made in Finland

Preparation and Usage

  • Not suitable for microwave use

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

25 pk

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Paper or plastic?

3 stars

Why does it not tell us what material these are made from? Eg paper or plastic? Recyclable?

