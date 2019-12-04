Anchor Unsalted Block Butter 250G
Offer
Product Description
- Unsalted Butter
- Since our first block was patted into shape over a century ago, we've been churning deliciously creamy butter for generations of butter lovers.
- Anchor: From the heart of the Westbury.
- From the heart of the West country
- Deliciously creamy butter
- Made with 100% British milk
- Farmer owned - Care in every step from cow to you
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Minimum Fat content 80%
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated or freeze for up to three months. Defrost thoroughly in the fridge. Do not re-freeze.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- No place like home:
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
- Drop us a line: 0845 600 6688
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|3059kJ/744kcal
|Fat
|82g
|of which saturates
|52g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019