Princes Mackerel Fillets In Mustard Sauce 125G

Never again .
Had this on 2 slices of granary toast . The cat walked up and mistakenly apologised for throwing up on my bread . Seriously looked like cat puke with a similar amount of small chunks . Last time I tried it there were at least fillets of fish .
ugh
no flavour left in it .horrible
nice on toast or in sandwich
really enjoyed this on some toast, and then the remainder in a sandwich with salad. Sauce/mackerel ratio could be improved if there was a bit more fish and less sauce. On the plus side though, the spicy sauce compliments the fish and stops it from being too oily.