Princes Mackerel Fillets In Mustard Sauce 125G

2.5(3)Write a review
£ 1.25
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Skinless & Boneless Mackerel Fillets in mustard sauce
  • To view our seafood sustainability statement, visit princes.co.uk
  • Skinless & boneless
  • High in omega 3 - fish oils
  • Pack size: 125g
  • High in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel (64%) [Fish], Water, Mustard Flour (3%), Lactose [Milk], Sugar, Thickener: E1442, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Seeds (0.6%), Wheatflour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Spice Extracts (Mustard, Turmeric, Chilli, Paprika, Pepper Mace), Turmeric, Stabiliser: E412

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days. Best Before End: See Side of Can

Produce of

Product of: Denmark

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Guarantee of Quality
  • If you are not completely satisfied, please contact us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 857kJ/206kcal
Fat 13.4g
of which saturates 2.7g
Carbohydrate 6.0g
of which sugars 3.4g
Fibre 2.7g
Protein 14.0g
Salt 0.80g
Omega 3 3.2g

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Never again .

2 stars

Had this on 2 slices of granary toast . The cat walked up and mistakenly apologised for throwing up on my bread . Seriously looked like cat puke with a similar amount of small chunks . Last time I tried it there were at least fillets of fish .

ugh

1 stars

no flavour left in it .horrible

nice on toast or in sandwich

4 stars

really enjoyed this on some toast, and then the remainder in a sandwich with salad. Sauce/mackerel ratio could be improved if there was a bit more fish and less sauce. On the plus side though, the spicy sauce compliments the fish and stops it from being too oily.

