By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mama Hot & Spicy Noodles 90G

5(1)Write a review
Mama Hot & Spicy Noodles 90G
£ 0.75
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Oriental Style Instant Noodles Hot & Spicy Flavour
  • Noodle wt. 78 g
  • Seasoning wt. 12 g
  • Thailand trusted quality
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour 56%, Modified Tapioca Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Sugar, Dried Vegetable (Cabbage, Carrot, Spring Onion), Chilli Powder, Spices, Flavour Enhancers: E621, E635, Flavouring (Celery) 0.85%, Cream Powder (Glucose Syrup, Fully Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Milk Protein), Yeast Extract Powder, Rice Flour, Acidity Regulators: E500, E501, E451, Colour (Paprika Oleoresin, Beta Carotene), Miso Powder (Soybean), Thickener: E466

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain traces of Egg, Crustaceans, Fish and Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest Before: See Imprint

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Direction: Add noodles, seasoning and garnish to 400 ml of boiling water. Simmer for 4 - 4 1/2 minutes. Stir occasionally before serving.

Name and address

  • Thai President Foods Public Company Limited,
  • 304 Srinakarin Rd.,
  • Huamark,
  • Bangkapi,
  • Bangkok 10240,
  • Thailand.

Return to

  • Manning Impex Ltd,
  • 2 Doman Road,
  • Camberley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU15 3DF,
  • UK.
  • Tel/Fax 01276 406888/9
  • Email: sales@manningimpex.com
  • www.manningimpex.com

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g prepared product
Energy 316 kJ / 75 kcal
Fat 2,8 g
Of which saturates 1,5 g
Carbohydrate 11,0 g
Of which sugars 0,7 g
Protein 1,5 g
Salt 1,0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Mmm very good

5 stars

Mmm very good

Usually bought next

Nissin Demae Ramen Spicy Noodles 100G

£ 0.55
£0.55/100g

Nissin Demae Ramen Chicken Noodles 100G

£ 0.55
£0.55/100g

Nissin Demae Ramen Sesame Noodles 100G

£ 0.55
£0.55/100g

Mama Kimchi Instant Noodles 90G

£ 0.75
£0.83/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here