Clover Lighter Spread 500G

Clover Lighter Spread 500G
£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • 49% fat spread with buttermilk
  • Clover is committed to Sustainable Palm Oil.
  • Please visit: http://ourcommitments.dairycrest.co.uk/environment/natural-resources
  • Clover is committed to Sustainable Palm Oil and our tubs and lids are widely recycled. For more information please visit www.dairycrest.co.uk
  • This lovely tub of Clover contains 60% less saturated fat than butter. With absolutely no artificial ingredients and a delicious buttery taste, it's perfect for all the family.
  • The tastiest light spread* with 60% less saturated fat than butter and no artificial ingredients
  • Clover Light has a delicious buttery taste and absolutely no artificial ingredients, making it the perfect choice for families who prefer a healthier alternative to butter, but with no compromise on taste**. Spread Clover Light on your toast for a tasty snack, add it to your lunchbox sandwiches or melt it over your hot vegetables.
  • Clover knows that we are all looking for healthier and balanced diet options that still taste great**. So, why not make Clover part of your family meal time?
  • Made with buttermilk for a delicious buttery taste
  • Absolutely no artificial ingredients
  • Healthier alternative to butter
  • 49% fat spread with buttermilk
  • Suitable for spreading, cooking, baking and frying on a low to medium heat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • No hydrogenated fats
  • * MSU Research 2016, Base: Spreads Consumers, Overall Liking, Comparison of top leading spreads (volume sales July 2018). Data also using predicted liking score.
  • ** Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.
  • 60% less saturated fat than butter
  • Made with buttermilk for a delicious buttery taste
  • Absolutely no artificial ingredients
  • Healthier alternative to butter
  • 49% fat spread with buttermilk
  • Suitable for spreading, cooking, baking and frying on a low to medium heat
  • No hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed), Buttermilk (40%), Water, Salt, Acid (Lactic Acid), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 2-5°CFor Best Before: See Side

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect for spreading, cooking, baking & frying on a low to medium heat.

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Tub. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Freepost Dairy Crest.

Return to

  • If you've got any questions feel free to get in touch, we'd love to hear from you
  • Clover Careline 0800 783 7293
  • Freepost Dairy Crest.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1869kJ / 454kcal
Fat 49g
of which saturates 17.6g
of which mono-unsaturates 21.2g
of which polyunsaturates 8.4g
Carbohydrate 2.0g
of which sugars 2.0g
Protein 1.3g
Salt 1.4g

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

It is very good value as I always stock up when it

5 stars

It is very good value as I always stock up when it is on offer. The taste is really good with a little hint of salt. I use it for spreading on bread, frying and baking. The reduction of saturated fat is reassuring also. Every little helps after all.

Never noticed

5 stars

I changed over from the “normal” clover to this lighter one and I can usually guarantee my husband finding out.....this time not a word was said. He didn’t notice I’d changed it until he used it to make a sandwich several days later. So yes, it’s much healthier and not a drastic change in taste or texture at all.

Love it!!

5 stars

Love this stuff. Great for anything. Only problem I prefer the 1kg tubs and they are not always available.

Best Diet Butter

5 stars

I buy this whenever it’s on offer, the tastiest diet butter on the market.

