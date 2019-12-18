Clover Lighter Spread 500G

It is very good value as I always stock up when it
It is very good value as I always stock up when it is on offer. The taste is really good with a little hint of salt. I use it for spreading on bread, frying and baking. The reduction of saturated fat is reassuring also. Every little helps after all.
Never noticed
I changed over from the “normal” clover to this lighter one and I can usually guarantee my husband finding out.....this time not a word was said. He didn’t notice I’d changed it until he used it to make a sandwich several days later. So yes, it’s much healthier and not a drastic change in taste or texture at all.
Love it!!
Love this stuff. Great for anything. Only problem I prefer the 1kg tubs and they are not always available.
Best Diet Butter
I buy this whenever it’s on offer, the tastiest diet butter on the market.