Pretty good
This is pretty good. Used it with a chilli sauce.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 441kJ
Mycoprotein™ (93%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Caramelised Sugar, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Gluten Free Barley Malt Extract
Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours. Quorn™ Mince can be frozen on day of purchase & kept for up to 3 months. Do not refreeze once thawed.Use By: See Front of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging - Guide for 1 pack only.
For best results Hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Cook for 10 minutes.
Hob
Instructions: Quorn™ Mince is really convenient so you can cook differently with it. Simply heat your sauce (approx. 500g) then add Quorn™ Mince (350g). Stir, cover and simmer for 8 minutes. Stir occasionally.
Made in the UK
4-5 Servings
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
350g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per 75g Portion
|Energy
|441kJ
|331kJ
|-
|105kcal
|79kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|1.5g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.5g
|3.4g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|5.5g
|4.1g
|Protein
|14.5g
|10.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Serves 4-5
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019