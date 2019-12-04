By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Quorn Mince 350G

4(1)Write a review
Quorn Mince 350G
£ 3.00
£8.58/kg

Offer

Per 75g
  • Energy331kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 441kJ

Product Description

  • Meat free mince, made with Mycoprotein™
  • To discover even more ways to enjoy Quorn™ products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition, visit our website at: www.quorn.co.uk
  • Sustainable nutrition
  • Quorn™ products contain Mycoprotein™, which is a nutritionally healthy source of protein because it's; high in protein, high in fibre and low in saturated fat.
  • Producing Mycoprotein™ uses less land and water than animal protein production, so it's better for the planet too!
  • Proudly meat free
  • Deliciously versatile
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 350g
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein™ (93%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Caramelised Sugar, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Gluten Free Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours. Quorn™ Mince can be frozen on day of purchase & kept for up to 3 months. Do not refreeze once thawed.Use By: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging - Guide for 1 pack only.
For best results Hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Cook for 10 minutes.

Hob
Instructions: Quorn™ Mince is really convenient so you can cook differently with it. Simply heat your sauce (approx. 500g) then add Quorn™ Mince (350g). Stir, cover and simmer for 8 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

4-5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to:
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0845 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 75g Portion
Energy 441kJ331kJ
-105kcal79kcal
Fat 2.0g1.5g
of which saturates 0.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate 4.5g3.4g
of which sugars 0.6g0.5g
Fibre 5.5g4.1g
Protein 14.5g10.9g
Salt 0.3g0.2g
Serves 4-5--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Pretty good

4 stars

This is pretty good. Used it with a chilli sauce.

Usually bought next

Quorn Meat Free Chicken Style Piece 350G

£ 3.00
£8.58/kg

Offer

Quorn Meat Free Best Of British Sausages 240G

£ 2.50
£10.42/kg

Offer

Quorn Meat Free Cheese Escalopes 2 Pack, 220G

£ 3.00
£13.64/kg

Offer

Quorn Meat Free Peppered Steaks 2 Pack, 196G

£ 3.00
£15.31/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here