By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Grace Chicken Flavour Noodle Soup Mix 60G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Grace Chicken Flavour Noodle Soup Mix 60G
£ 0.60
£1.00/100g

New

Product Description

  • Chicken Flavour Noodle Soup
  • Please visit our website www.gracefoods.co.uk for exciting recipes and for information on the other Caribbean products in our range.
  • Use Grace Chicken Flavour Noodle Soup Mix to add body & flavour to your chicken, shrimp or beef soup, or to your steamed fish, chicken or rice dishes. Chicken Flavour Noodle Soup Mix can also be enjoyed as a delicious broth without the need to add other ingredients.
  • A Caribbean favourite
  • Authentic Jamaican
  • Grace kitchen approved
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Dried Noodles (Wheat Flour, Water) 71%, Salt, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Flavouring, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (contains Lactose from Milk), Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Onion Powder, Herb (Parsley), Spices (White Pepper, Turmeric), Spice Extracts (Turmeric, Celery, Ginger, Capsicum), Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Fish and Soybean

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Product of Jamaica

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions:
  • A) Mix contents of pouch to 32 fl oz (4 cups) or 1000 mL of cold water.
  • B) Bring to boil. Cover and let simmer for 5 minutes. Stirring occasionally.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HT.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HT.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g dry mix as sold
Energy 1348kJ/318kcal
Protein 11.3g
Carbohydrate 65.4g
Fat 1.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Nurishment Original Vanilla Milk Drink 400G

£ 1.00
£0.25/100g

Offer

Maggi 2 Minute Chicken Noodles 75G

£ 0.33
£0.44/100g

Grace Cock Flavour Soup Mix 50G

£ 0.60
£1.20/100g

Knorr Super Chicken Noodle Dry Soup 51G

£ 0.85
£1.67/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here