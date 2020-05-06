Grace Chicken Flavour Noodle Soup Mix 60G
Product Description
- Chicken Flavour Noodle Soup
- Please visit our website www.gracefoods.co.uk for exciting recipes and for information on the other Caribbean products in our range.
- Use Grace Chicken Flavour Noodle Soup Mix to add body & flavour to your chicken, shrimp or beef soup, or to your steamed fish, chicken or rice dishes. Chicken Flavour Noodle Soup Mix can also be enjoyed as a delicious broth without the need to add other ingredients.
- A Caribbean favourite
- Authentic Jamaican
- Grace kitchen approved
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Dried Noodles (Wheat Flour, Water) 71%, Salt, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Flavouring, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (contains Lactose from Milk), Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Onion Powder, Herb (Parsley), Spices (White Pepper, Turmeric), Spice Extracts (Turmeric, Celery, Ginger, Capsicum), Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Fish and Soybean
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Product of Jamaica
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- A) Mix contents of pouch to 32 fl oz (4 cups) or 1000 mL of cold water.
- B) Bring to boil. Cover and let simmer for 5 minutes. Stirring occasionally.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- WGC,
- Herts,
- AL7 1HT.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g dry mix as sold
|Energy
|1348kJ/318kcal
|Protein
|11.3g
|Carbohydrate
|65.4g
|Fat
|1.2g
