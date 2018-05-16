By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lubella Pasta 400G

Lubella Pasta 400G
Product Description

  • Pasta Threads.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Pasta Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

  • Product may contain Eggs

Storage

Store in a dry and cool place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Preparation: Bring water to boil (1 l per 100g of pasta). Add salt to taste. Put a portion of Lubella pasta into boiling water and cook for about 3-4minutes. Stir from time to time. Drain when ready. Before serving rinse pasta with cold water.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Number of uses

8 servings per container, Serving size 2/3 cup (55g)

Name and address

  • PZZ Lubella Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
  • ul. Wrotkowska 1,
  • 20-469 Lublin,
  • Poland.

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100 g of product
Energy:1487 kJ /
-351 kcal
Fat:1,4 g
of which saturates:0,4 g
Carbohydrate:70 g
of which sugars:4,2 g
Fibre:3,0 g
Protein:13 g
Salt:0,03 g
Salt content is exclusively due to the presence of naturally occurring sodium-

