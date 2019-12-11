By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Grace Cock Flavour Soup Mix 50G

5(2)Write a review
Grace Cock Flavour Soup Mix 50G
£ 0.60
£1.20/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A Spicy Noodle Soup Mix
  • Please visit our website www.gracefoods.co.uk for exciting recipes and for information on the other Caribbean products in our range.
  • Authentic product of Jamaica
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Noodles (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Flavour Enhancer: (E621 and E635), Hydrogenated Sunflower Oil (Contains Lactose from Milk), Onion Powder, Spices (Cayenne, Turmeric, Chilli, Coriander, Ginger, Fenugreek, Cumin, Allspice, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Mace), Flavouring, Rusk (Fortified Wheat Flour, Salt, Water, Raising Agent: E503), Dehydrated Carrot, Stabiliser: E412, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Colour: E160C, Spice Extract (contain Celery)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Fish and Soybean

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Product of Jamaica

Preparation and Usage

  • Use Grace Cock Flavour Soup Mix to add body & flavour to your chicken, shrimp or beef soup, or to your steamed fish, chicken or rice dishes. Grace Cock Flavour Soup Mix can also be enjoyed as a delicious broth without the need to add other ingredients.
  • Directions:
  • A) Mix contents of pouch to 16 fl oz (2 cups) or 500ml or cold water.
  • B) Bring to boil. Cover and let simmer for 7-10 minutes. Stirring occasionally.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC. Herts.,
  • AL7 1HW.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC. Herts.,
  • AL7 1HW.
  • www.gracefoods.co.uk

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g dry mix as sold
Energy 1326kJ/314kcal
Fat 2.5g
Of which saturates 1.1g
Carbohydrates59g
Of which sugars 11g
Protein 9.6g
Salt 9.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty

You can't go wrong with a Birdy Song

5 stars

A great way to celebrate National Meatball Day (10/03/19)

Usually bought next

Grace Pumpkin Soup Mix 50G

£ 0.60
£1.20/100g

Offer

Grace Fish Tea Soup Mix 50G

£ 0.60
£12.00/kg

Offer

Dunns River All Purpose Seasoning 100G

£ 0.95
£0.95/100g

Offer

Dunns River Jamaican Style Hot Sauce 85Ml

£ 0.60
£0.71/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here