Knorr Vegetable Stock Pot 4 X 28G

It is a good product
east to use and flavoursome
ease of use, quick, and taste good.
Veg stock
Love these stock pots so handy to use in most thiNgs i make and they make them tasty
Fantastic
Used these tonight to make a puy lentil sheperd's pie, just fantastic, amazing flavour, far better than making your own or buying fresh.
Salt overload - rated zero but not allowed!
Zero out of 5 - These sTock pots have far too much salt and Overpowers the favour of home made soup, which was then wasted by the Tast of salt. One used, remainder binned.
made my first soup ever a work of art
rEALLY TASTY, I THEN MADE THE SAME SOUP USING OXO AND IT WAS SO BLAND, FYI IT WAS BROCOLLI SOUP
Disappointed vegan
I’m going vegan for the month of january and so disappointed this isn’t suitable for vegans. It’s a vegetable stock pot, What animal product is possibly needed? Grrrr.
No vegatrian notice
Great product, but doea it real need some many additiv? Also try as i may i could not find any that says suitable for vegatarian, why? My daughter in law & son are, but some Products still contain gelatene.
Lovely flavour
Made my risotto that full of flavour when I added a knorr veg stick pot to it other night. Even the other half went back for more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Knorr Stock Pot
I have just become vegetarian so it's been important to find a tasty vegetable stock and the Knorr stock pot certainly delivered on this front. I have used them to flavour vegetable chilli, rice and vegetable bolognese. It gave a really deep vegetable flavour, not as heavy on the celery as other veg stock which was great! I would definitely recommend and will be buying some more myself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]