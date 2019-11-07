By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Knorr Vegetable Stock Pot 4 X 28G

4.5(43)Write a review
image 1 of Knorr Vegetable Stock Pot 4 X 28G
£ 1.45
£1.30/100g

Product Description

  • Concentrated Vegetable Stock (17% Vegetables)
  • Knorr has created this tasty Vegetable Stock Pot 4 × 28g that combines a variety of rich, tasty flavours, which are guaranteed to bring real flavour to a wide range of dishes. Our Knorr Vegetable Stock Pots are gluten free to cater for the needs of those on gluten free diet. On top of tasting delicious, our Vegetable Stock Pot is quick and easy to prepare. Simply add the stock directly to your dishes, or, dissolve into 500 ml of boiling water. Additionally, for a lighter stock, use 750 ml of water. Looking for another top tip? Make a tasty soup using whatever vegetables you have, toss everything into a pan with our Vegetable Stock Pot and water, boil until cooked and blitz with a blender. Either way, Knorr stock will be ready in minutes! Knorr Stock Pots are suitable for vegetarians and also, free from artificial preservatives, artificial colours and added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family-favourite meal! We also have a range of Organic Stock Pots that will add rich flavour to your dishes, check our website at www.knorr.co.uk to find more inspirations. We source high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
  • Stir in rich taste with Knorr Vegetable Stock Pot 4 × 28 g, which is made from carefully selected quality ingredients
  • Knorr Vegetable Stock Pots enhance the flavours in your dishes and adds an irresistible depth of taste to your dish
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and gluten-free? Yes, of course
  • Our Stock Pots are free from artificial colours and preservatives
  • Each versatile little Stock Pot will enrich vegetarian dishes ranging from risottos to pasta, vegetable soup and more
  • Did you know, you can either add Knorr Vegetable Stock Pot directly to your dish, or, dissolve into 500ml of boiling water?
  • Pack size: 112g

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated vegetable stock (65%) (water, leek†, carrots† (0.2%), red pepper† (1.7%), CELERIAC†), salt, yeast extract, palm fat, sugar, potassium chloride, gelling agents (xanthan gum, locust bean gum), spices (CELERY seeds, lovage root†, nutmeg, pepper), flavourings, CELERY juice concentrate†, carrot juice concentrate†, leek juice concentrate†, onion juice concentrate†, parsley† (0.1%), caramel syrup, maltodextrin. †From sustainable agriculture

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened store in refrigerator and use within 3 days.

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use Knorr Stock Pots:
  • - Adding directly to your dish.
  • - Alternatively, dissolving into 500ml of boiling water.
  • - For a lighter stock, use 750ml of water.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

112g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)22 kJ23 kJ418 kJ29 kJ
Energy (kcal)5 kcal6 kcal100 kcal8 kcal
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g5.3 g<0.5 g
of which saturates (g)0.1 g0.2 g2.7 g0.3 g
Carbohydrate (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g6.4 g<0.5 g
of which sugars (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g4.1 g<0.5 g
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g1.3 g<0.5 g
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g6.2 g<0.5 g
Salt (g)0.78 g0.83 g14.6 g1 g
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 264 g. ( Pack contains 16 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

43 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

It is a good product

4 stars

It is a good product

east to use and flavoursome

5 stars

ease of use, quick, and taste good.

Veg stock

5 stars

Love these stock pots so handy to use in most thiNgs i make and they make them tasty

Fantastic

5 stars

Used these tonight to make a puy lentil sheperd's pie, just fantastic, amazing flavour, far better than making your own or buying fresh.

Salt overload - rated zero but not allowed!

1 stars

Zero out of 5 - These sTock pots have far too much salt and Overpowers the favour of home made soup, which was then wasted by the Tast of salt. One used, remainder binned.

made my first soup ever a work of art

5 stars

rEALLY TASTY, I THEN MADE THE SAME SOUP USING OXO AND IT WAS SO BLAND, FYI IT WAS BROCOLLI SOUP

Disappointed vegan

1 stars

I’m going vegan for the month of january and so disappointed this isn’t suitable for vegans. It’s a vegetable stock pot, What animal product is possibly needed? Grrrr.

No vegatrian notice

4 stars

Great product, but doea it real need some many additiv? Also try as i may i could not find any that says suitable for vegatarian, why? My daughter in law & son are, but some Products still contain gelatene.

Lovely flavour

5 stars

Made my risotto that full of flavour when I added a knorr veg stick pot to it other night. Even the other half went back for more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr Stock Pot

5 stars

I have just become vegetarian so it's been important to find a tasty vegetable stock and the Knorr stock pot certainly delivered on this front. I have used them to flavour vegetable chilli, rice and vegetable bolognese. It gave a really deep vegetable flavour, not as heavy on the celery as other veg stock which was great! I would definitely recommend and will be buying some more myself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Knorr Chicken Stock Pot 4 X 28G

£ 1.45
£1.30/100g

Knorr Rich Beef Stock Pot 4 X 28G

£ 1.45
£1.30/100g

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 4 X 400G

£ 1.39
£0.87/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here