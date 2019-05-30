Knorr Chicken Stock Pot 4 X 28G

salty 1 stars A Tesco Customer30th May 2019 to much salt Report

Tastes good, adds nice flavour 5 stars A Tesco Customer11th December 2018 Tastes good, adds nice flavour Report

Knot Chicken Stock Pot 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I used the stock pots as a base for a chicken noodle soup, it was much richer and deeper flavour than the cubes I’d normally, they were also really easy to use, throw it in and off you go. The soup was delicious and thoroughly enjoyed by all the family, the difference in taste was noticed and commented upon! I’m converted and will definitely be using these again rather than the old style cubes I’ve always bought before. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Less time, Fuller flavour 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I was a little sceptical about using these stock pots initially as I had always relied heavily on the old style stock cubes which needed to be dissolved in hot water first. I have to say that using these was so much easier! I used them to make a chicken curry and loved the fact that I could just throw it in with the other ingredients without having to worry about lumps. The taste was better than expected and I could really taste the punch of the chicken which worked well blended amongst the other ingredients. I have to say that I have now converted to these stock cubes and can't see me ever going back to the originals! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr chicken stock pot 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I've never really used stock before when cooking, so was looking forward to trying these. I didn't really know what to use them in, so looked on the website and there are so many recipes, it's great! I decided to do my own thing with the stock pot and used it to give more flavour to my chicken, rice and veg. It was so quick and easy to use, and gave a lot of flavour to the simplest of dishes! Makes me want to try making new dishes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Little pots of flavour, Knorr stock pots 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Wow what can I say these knorr chicken stock pots are great! I wasn’t sure what to expect from them but have to say I was really pleasantly surprised. I wanted to use the stock pots for a few different meals before making my mind up and leaving a review but after using them for the first time I thought they were brilliant they really make a difference to the flavour. whether jazzing up plain rice and pasta or making a casserole or soup it was equally delicious when using the stock pots. These were so quick and easy to use and dissolved effortlessly, I was particularly pleased that they didn’t leave the bitty residue that sometimes happens with powders or granules but still really enhanced the flavour of the dish without being too Strong. Most importantly for me the whole family thought they were really tasty, which is practically unheard of in our house with a family of picky eaters. I can’t wait to try the other flavours now and will definitely be keeping some of these in the cupboard in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chicken stock pot 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 So simply to use! I thought it was going to be over powering of chicken, but it was just right. Even my fussy kids eat all they food. Definitely be buying this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Adding Flavour 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Knorr Chicken Stock Pots melt quickly and evenly to form a very tastychicken stock. It adds flavour and a little thickness to any meal you use them in. I use Knorr chicken stock pots to make risotto as they add a great depth of flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A kitchen cupboard essential! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 What I love about the Knorr Chicken Stock Pots are the way they melt effortlessly to form the most tastiest chicken stock I’ve tried. It flavours anything from soups to casseroles. My favourite addition to my families favourite homemade dish ‘chicken, mushroom and leek pie’ - delicious! Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]