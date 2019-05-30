By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Knorr Chicken Stock Pot 4 X 28G

4.5(91)Write a review
image 1 of Knorr Chicken Stock Pot 4 X 28G
£ 1.45
£1.30/100g

Product Description

  • Concentrated Chicken Stock
  • Treat your taste buds and add an extra boost of taste to your dishes with Knorr Chicken Stock Pots 4 × 28g. With quality ingredients, the authentic flavours of Knorr Chicken Stock Pot are perfect with dishes ranging from risottos to pies, soups, chicken stew and more.
  • Our Chicken Stock Pots are gluten free to cater for those on gluten-free diet. On top of the mouth-watering taste, our Chicken Stock Pots are quick and easy to prepare. Simply add the stock directly to your dishes, or, dissolve into 500ml of boiling water. Additionally, for a lighter stock, use 750ml of water. Either way, Knorr stock will be ready in minutes! All Knorr Stock Pots are also free from artificial preservatives, artificial colours and added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family-favourite meal!
  • Use Knorr Stock Pots to create a delicious main dish. You can find a great selection of recipes from Knorr and discover our other quality stock pot variants such as Lamb and Mushroom at www.knorr.com/uk.
  • At Knorr, we source high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world. Bring an irresistible depth of flavour to your dishes - making them winners every time.
  • Stir in rich taste with Knorr Chicken Stock Pots 4 × 28g, which are made from carefully selected ingredients that are slowly simmered to deliver flavour to any dish
  • Knorr Chicken Stock Pots enhance the taste of your dish by adding irresistible depth of flavour
  • Our Chicken Stock Pots are gluten free
  • Our Stock Pots are free from artificial colours and preservatives
  • Each versatile little pot of stock will enrich dishes ranging from risottos to pies, soups and more, melting effortlessly to add a full and rich taste
  • Did you know, you can add Knorr Chicken Stocks directly to your dish, alternatively, dissolve them into 500ml of boiling water?
  • Pack size: 112g

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated chicken stock (63%) (water, chicken), salt, sugar, flavourings, yeast extract, chicken fat (2%), potassium chloride, palm fat, gelling agents (xanthan gum, locust bean gum), garlic (0.4%), carrots†, leek† (0.1%), caramel syrup, maltodextrin, parsley† (0.1%), carrot juice concentrate†, antioxidant (extracts of rosemary), colour (carotenes). †From sustainable agriculture

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened store in refrigerator and use within 3 days.

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use Knorr Stock Pots:
  • - Adding directly to your dish.
  • - Alternatively, dissolving into 500ml of boiling water.
  • - For a lighter stock, use 750ml of water.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Knorr.co.uk
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

112g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)20 kJ22 kJ386 kJ28 kJ
Energy (kcal)5 kcal5 kcal91.8 kcal6 kcal
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g4 g<0.5 g
of which saturates (g)<0.1 g<0.1 g1.6 g0.1 g
Carbohydrate (g)<0.5 g0.5 g9.1 g0.6 g
of which sugars (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g6.6 g<0.5 g
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g1 g<0.5 g
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g4.1 g<0.5 g
Salt (g)0.8 g0.85 g15.2 g1.1 g
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 264 g. ( Pack contains 16 portions )----

91 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

salty

1 stars

to much salt

Tastes good, adds nice flavour

5 stars

Tastes good, adds nice flavour

Knot Chicken Stock Pot

5 stars

I used the stock pots as a base for a chicken noodle soup, it was much richer and deeper flavour than the cubes I’d normally, they were also really easy to use, throw it in and off you go. The soup was delicious and thoroughly enjoyed by all the family, the difference in taste was noticed and commented upon! I’m converted and will definitely be using these again rather than the old style cubes I’ve always bought before. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Less time, Fuller flavour

5 stars

I was a little sceptical about using these stock pots initially as I had always relied heavily on the old style stock cubes which needed to be dissolved in hot water first. I have to say that using these was so much easier! I used them to make a chicken curry and loved the fact that I could just throw it in with the other ingredients without having to worry about lumps. The taste was better than expected and I could really taste the punch of the chicken which worked well blended amongst the other ingredients. I have to say that I have now converted to these stock cubes and can't see me ever going back to the originals! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr chicken stock pot

4 stars

I've never really used stock before when cooking, so was looking forward to trying these. I didn't really know what to use them in, so looked on the website and there are so many recipes, it's great! I decided to do my own thing with the stock pot and used it to give more flavour to my chicken, rice and veg. It was so quick and easy to use, and gave a lot of flavour to the simplest of dishes! Makes me want to try making new dishes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Little pots of flavour, Knorr stock pots

5 stars

Wow what can I say these knorr chicken stock pots are great! I wasn’t sure what to expect from them but have to say I was really pleasantly surprised. I wanted to use the stock pots for a few different meals before making my mind up and leaving a review but after using them for the first time I thought they were brilliant they really make a difference to the flavour. whether jazzing up plain rice and pasta or making a casserole or soup it was equally delicious when using the stock pots. These were so quick and easy to use and dissolved effortlessly, I was particularly pleased that they didn’t leave the bitty residue that sometimes happens with powders or granules but still really enhanced the flavour of the dish without being too Strong. Most importantly for me the whole family thought they were really tasty, which is practically unheard of in our house with a family of picky eaters. I can’t wait to try the other flavours now and will definitely be keeping some of these in the cupboard in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chicken stock pot

5 stars

So simply to use! I thought it was going to be over powering of chicken, but it was just right. Even my fussy kids eat all they food. Definitely be buying this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Adding Flavour

5 stars

Knorr Chicken Stock Pots melt quickly and evenly to form a very tastychicken stock. It adds flavour and a little thickness to any meal you use them in. I use Knorr chicken stock pots to make risotto as they add a great depth of flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A kitchen cupboard essential!

5 stars

What I love about the Knorr Chicken Stock Pots are the way they melt effortlessly to form the most tastiest chicken stock I’ve tried. It flavours anything from soups to casseroles. My favourite addition to my families favourite homemade dish ‘chicken, mushroom and leek pie’ - delicious! Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes a basic meal tasty

5 stars

This product is fab really do give your food taste I’ve used it as a base for soups and stock for meat and very happy On both occasions, will definitely be using again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 91 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

