So tasty & rich!
I absolutely loved the Knorr beef stock pots. I really enjoy cooking so I tried these straight away. They're full of flavour and add so much to a recipe. Much prefer to other similar items. Will definitely purchase and highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Just WOW......
The first time I used this I added it to Bolognese..... mmmmmm. It tasted so much better, even the kids complimented the dinner. Then I used it in a stew, WOW. I will not be going back to my old beef stock [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious and tasty
I love beef stock to add to my dishes. I am a chef and the taste is very important to me. Sauces, soups and even various casseroles have gained a lot of flavor thanks to this beef stocks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing addition to your dishes
I was very excited to try Knorr Beef Stock Pot, when it arrived I was ready to cook! It's very simple to use, you just add the pot and dissolve it. It makes your dishes very tasty and full of flavour! Highly recommended! Will be using at home. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great addition to a meal
I used the stockpots for a casserole in my slow cooker and for spaghetti Bolognese. There was no need for sauce as the recipie only required the stock and the tomatoes. Both meals were delicious and full of flavour. Easy to use and are very flexible with how you use them. They can be used both as a stock or put in whole for a stronger taste. Would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Knorr Beef stock pot
knorr beef broth cube I screwed it out on a soup and sauces gives a very intense and distinct flavor as well as color. as the most recommendable product I will definitely use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy and delicious
I added these to a bolognese sauce, lasagne and cottage pie. It was so easy to use and really added a depth of flavour I haven't noticed from the other brands Ive tried. I will certainly be adding this to our shopping list in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Knorr opinion
To be honest, I think this product is a total failure! It's not different from the ankle. Maybe the regular cube is even better and has a more intense aroma. I'm not delighted with this product. Before I tried the product, I was focused on satisfaction that I did not get unfortunately. The taste also does not suit my tastes. I like to cook and try new products but this product did not surprise me positively. I am disappointed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells amazing
Gluten free, loving this. Convenient and quick to use. Used it in the gravy for my Sunday roast. No lumps, the gravy tasted amazing. My kids loved it. I would highly recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Rich and beefy
Very convenient to use, with no risk of lumps and gives meals such as casseroles and spaghetti bolognese a rich, beefy flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]