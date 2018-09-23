By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Knorr Beef Stock Pot 4 X 28G

4.5(43)Write a review
image 1 of Knorr Beef Stock Pot 4 X 28G
£ 1.45
£1.30/100g

Product Description

  • Concentrated Beef Stock
  • Knorr Beef Stock Pot 4×28 g are perfect with all your red meat dishes.
  • Get that extra kick with Knorr Stock Pot Beef! This versatile little pot combines a variety of rich, robust flavours, which are guaranteed to bring real flavour to a wide range of dishes. Our Beef Stock Pots are gluten free to cater for those on gluten-free diet.
  • On top of mouth-watering and delicious taste, our Beef Stock Pot is quick and easy to prepare. Simply add the stock directly to your dishes or, alternatively, dissolve into 500ml of boiling water. Additionally, for a lighter stock, use 750ml of water. Either way, Knorr stock will be ready in minutes! A delicious mix of gluten-free ingredients melts in easily, ensuring an irresistibly deep meaty flavour for superb dishes.
  • You can find a great selection of recipes from Knorr and discover our other quality stock pot variants such as Lamb and Mushroom at www.knorr.com/uk.
  • All Knorr Stock Pots are also free from artificial preservatives, artificial colours and added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family-favourite meal. We rely on high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world. Bring an irresistible depth of flavour to your dishes - making them winners every time.
  • Knorr Beef Stock Pot is a rich, flavoursome stock containing quality ingredients, slowly cooked with carrots and parsley
  • Add some rich meaty taste to your dishes, in minutes, with our melt-in Knorr Beef Stock Pots
  • Gluten free Stock Pot? Yes, of course
  • Our Stock Pots are free from artificial colours and preservatives
  • Each versatile little pot will enrich dishes ranging from stews, pies and even ribs, effortlessly melting to bring a full and rich taste
  • Did you know, you can either add Knorr Beef Stock Pot directly to your dish, or alternatively, dissolve into 500ml of boiling water?
  • Pack size: 112g

Information

Ingredients

Concentrated beef stock (66%) (water, beef extract), salt, beef fat (5.2%) [beef fat, antioxidant (extracts of rosemary)], flavourings, yeast extract, potassium chloride, palm fat, gelling agents (xanthan gum, locust bean gum), sugar, caramel syrup, maltodextrin, carrots†, lovage root†, leek† (0.1%), parsley† (0.1%). †From sustainable agriculture

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened store in refrigerator and use within 3 days.

Produce of

Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use Knorr Stock Pots:
  • - Adding directly to your dish.
  • - Alternatively, dissolving into 500ml of boiling water.
  • - For a lighter stock, use 750ml of water.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Knorr,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Net Contents

112g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100ml PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared
Energy (kJ)21 kJ22 kJ394 kJ28 kJ
Energy (kcal)5 kcal5 kcal95 kcal6 kcal
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g6.9 g<0.5 g
of which saturates (g)0.2 g0.2 g3.4 g0.3 g
Carbohydrate (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g3.4 g<0.5 g
of which sugars (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g1.6 g<0.5 g
Fibre (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g0.9 g<0.5 g
Protein (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g4.2 g<0.5 g
Salt (g)0.8 g0.85 g15.2 g1.1 g
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 264 g. ( Pack contains 16 portions )----

So tasty & rich!

5 stars

I absolutely loved the Knorr beef stock pots. I really enjoy cooking so I tried these straight away. They're full of flavour and add so much to a recipe. Much prefer to other similar items. Will definitely purchase and highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just WOW......

5 stars

The first time I used this I added it to Bolognese..... mmmmmm. It tasted so much better, even the kids complimented the dinner. Then I used it in a stew, WOW. I will not be going back to my old beef stock [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious and tasty

5 stars

I love beef stock to add to my dishes. I am a chef and the taste is very important to me. Sauces, soups and even various casseroles have gained a lot of flavor thanks to this beef stocks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing addition to your dishes

5 stars

I was very excited to try Knorr Beef Stock Pot, when it arrived I was ready to cook! It's very simple to use, you just add the pot and dissolve it. It makes your dishes very tasty and full of flavour! Highly recommended! Will be using at home. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great addition to a meal

5 stars

I used the stockpots for a casserole in my slow cooker and for spaghetti Bolognese. There was no need for sauce as the recipie only required the stock and the tomatoes. Both meals were delicious and full of flavour. Easy to use and are very flexible with how you use them. They can be used both as a stock or put in whole for a stronger taste. Would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr Beef stock pot

5 stars

knorr beef broth cube I screwed it out on a soup and sauces gives a very intense and distinct flavor as well as color. as the most recommendable product I will definitely use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy and delicious

5 stars

I added these to a bolognese sauce, lasagne and cottage pie. It was so easy to use and really added a depth of flavour I haven't noticed from the other brands Ive tried. I will certainly be adding this to our shopping list in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Knorr opinion

2 stars

To be honest, I think this product is a total failure! It's not different from the ankle. Maybe the regular cube is even better and has a more intense aroma. I'm not delighted with this product. Before I tried the product, I was focused on satisfaction that I did not get unfortunately. The taste also does not suit my tastes. I like to cook and try new products but this product did not surprise me positively. I am disappointed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

Gluten free, loving this. Convenient and quick to use. Used it in the gravy for my Sunday roast. No lumps, the gravy tasted amazing. My kids loved it. I would highly recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rich and beefy

5 stars

Very convenient to use, with no risk of lumps and gives meals such as casseroles and spaghetti bolognese a rich, beefy flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

