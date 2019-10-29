Tesco Pineapple Juice 1 Litre

Perfect juice- however, the peel seal caps are not
The taste is perfect and extremely juicy, tastes just like how it would from a fresh pineapple My only complaint is that the silver peel seal caps on both of these juices i bought were already broken, there is another plastic mechanism on the lids that need to be snapped, and mine weren't snapped so I know no one drank from it, it is just simply a design flaw. I recommend this, but I think that the peel seals need to be changed.
Enjoyable
Really smooth enjoyable drink
Not pleasant.
I tipped this away, I didn’t find it nice at all. Very weak and seemed watered down.
Love pineapple
Makes great smoothies, lovely taste