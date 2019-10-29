By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pineapple Juice 1 Litre

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Pineapple Juice 1 Litre
£ 0.85
£0.09/100ml
One glass as sold
  • Energy337kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars18.5g
    21%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 225kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Pineapple juice from concentrate.
  100% PURE JUICE Super sweet pineapples selected at the peak of ripeness Using only the best ingredients, in both new and classic combinations, our partners have been making juice in Somerset for more than 30 years.
  • 100% PURE JUICE Super sweet pineapples selected at the peak of ripeness
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Pineapple Juice from Concentrate.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

    Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (150ml)
Energy225kJ / 53kcal337kJ / 79kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate12.3g18.5g
Sugars12.3g18.5g
Fibre0.2g0.3g
Protein0.2g0.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect juice- however, the peel seal caps are not

4 stars

The taste is perfect and extremely juicy, tastes just like how it would from a fresh pineapple My only complaint is that the silver peel seal caps on both of these juices i bought were already broken, there is another plastic mechanism on the lids that need to be snapped, and mine weren't snapped so I know no one drank from it, it is just simply a design flaw. I recommend this, but I think that the peel seals need to be changed.

Enjoyable

5 stars

Really smooth enjoyable drink

Not pleasant.

1 stars

I tipped this away, I didn’t find it nice at all. Very weak and seemed watered down.

Love pineapple

5 stars

Makes great smoothies, lovely taste

