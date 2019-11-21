By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Moroccan Chicken Soup 600G

Tesco Finest Moroccan Chicken Soup 600G
£ 2.50
£0.42/100g
½ of a pot
  • Energy845kJ 201kcal
    10%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars14.7g
    16%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 282kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with tomatoes, chickpeas, cooked chicken, dates, apricots, spices and pears.
  • Our experts build layers of flavour into this soup with a base of tomatoes and chunky chickpeas, sweetened by pieces of date, apricot and pear. A blend of spices rounds it out perfectly.
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato, Water, Onion, Chickpeas, Cooked Chicken (6%), Tomato Purée, Date, Apricot, Spices, Ras-el Hanout, Pear, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch (Sulphites), Rice Flour, Coriander, Salt, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Ras-el Hanout contains: Spices, Sugar, Cumin Seed, Coriander Seed, Salt, Dried Red Chilli, Fennel Seed, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Pink Peppercorns, Rose Petals, Black Onion Seed, Ginger Powder, Galangal.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, press down on the spout tab to break.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Instructions: 5-6 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally, until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot and date stones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain rose petals and small fibres which come from the ras el hanout spice blend.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (300g)
Energy282kJ / 67kcal845kJ / 201kcal
Fat1.7g5.1g
Saturates0.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate8.1g24.3g
Sugars4.9g14.7g
Fibre1.2g3.6g
Protein4.2g12.6g
Salt0.4g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove apricot and date stones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain rose petals and small fibres which come from the ras el hanout spice blend.

11 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Delicious soup made disgusting by whole spices

1 stars

I don't usually write reviews but disliked the whole spices in this soup so much I felt compelled to, in the hope that Tesco would listen to this and the other negative reviews, and change the recipe... The overall flavour of the soup is actually delicious, and the chicken is lovely. However the soup is TOTALLY RUINED by the whole spices, as other reviews mention. It really is grim to bite into a whole cumin seed or whole fennel seed - they are bitter and the texture is awful, making those mouthfuls truly disgusting. All Tesco need to do is sieve those seeds out and this soup would be delicious - please change the recipe!

Ruined by a crunchy mess of overpowering spices!

1 stars

I'm so disappointed in this soup, it would have been lovely had it not been for the whole spices! It could be a fantastic soup but there were so many whole seeds that it was a crunchy mess of overpowering spices. I tried to eat around the spices and chew carefully as to not break any open but it was impossible, I had to give up. Absolutely disgusting. I don't know who's bright idea it was to have crunchy spices in a soup, but they should maybe be moved to a different department.

My favorite soup

5 stars

I don't know if Tesco improved the recipe since the bad reviews below from 2018, but I whole-heartedly agree with the more recent review that this is as good as a supermarket Moroccan meal gets - perfect balance of rich spices and sweet apricots.

Best soup ever, so tasty, right amount of spice

5 stars

Best soup ever, so tasty, right amount of spice

Unpalatable

1 stars

Really awful soup. Coriander and cumin seeds whole and other undistinguishable bits which made the texture extremely unpalatable. A shame as the flavour not bad but the overall soup quite disgusting.

Couldn't finish this soup as one spice completely

1 stars

Couldn't finish this soup as one spice completely overpowered the taste. The occasional mouthful was ok until I got a bite of one of the spices. Disappointed as it sounded like a brilliant flavour.

New recipe ruined this soup

1 stars

You completely ruined this soup for me when you changed the recipe and decided to fill the soup with seeds, which has ruined the texture and made the soup inedible for me. To eat this soup my only option is the pick the seeds out. A great disappointment as used to be my favourite.

Bring the old recipe back!

1 stars

I used to love this soup. It was the best Moroccan dish I tried in or out of Morocco. Unfortunately, since they changed the recipe, it is nowhere near as good as before. Tastes worse,cheap products used, lots of whole peppercorns to chew on. It simply does not deserve 'Finest' in its title.

Vile, with black balls

1 stars

Vile!! It has these hard little black balls (some moroccan spice, I assume) that have the worst taste ever and I had to eat this but spitting out dozens of these balls. Please take this out of the soup and it would be perfect. Not recommended!!!

Avoid

1 stars

One to avoid. The flavour is quite good, but the dish is FULL of uncooked and unground spices which means every mouthful ends up with a unpleasant spice crunch and spice explosion of Cumin or Coriander seeds, I was constantly having to stop eating to pull cracked seeds out of my mouth, this makes the meal completely inedible. Try again Tesco...

