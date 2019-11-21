Tesco Finest Moroccan Chicken Soup 600G

Delicious soup made disgusting by whole spices
I don't usually write reviews but disliked the whole spices in this soup so much I felt compelled to, in the hope that Tesco would listen to this and the other negative reviews, and change the recipe... The overall flavour of the soup is actually delicious, and the chicken is lovely. However the soup is TOTALLY RUINED by the whole spices, as other reviews mention. It really is grim to bite into a whole cumin seed or whole fennel seed - they are bitter and the texture is awful, making those mouthfuls truly disgusting. All Tesco need to do is sieve those seeds out and this soup would be delicious - please change the recipe!
Ruined by a crunchy mess of overpowering spices!
I'm so disappointed in this soup, it would have been lovely had it not been for the whole spices! It could be a fantastic soup but there were so many whole seeds that it was a crunchy mess of overpowering spices. I tried to eat around the spices and chew carefully as to not break any open but it was impossible, I had to give up. Absolutely disgusting. I don't know who's bright idea it was to have crunchy spices in a soup, but they should maybe be moved to a different department.
My favorite soup
I don't know if Tesco improved the recipe since the bad reviews below from 2018, but I whole-heartedly agree with the more recent review that this is as good as a supermarket Moroccan meal gets - perfect balance of rich spices and sweet apricots.
Best soup ever, so tasty, right amount of spice
Unpalatable
Really awful soup. Coriander and cumin seeds whole and other undistinguishable bits which made the texture extremely unpalatable. A shame as the flavour not bad but the overall soup quite disgusting.
Couldn't finish this soup as one spice completely
Couldn't finish this soup as one spice completely overpowered the taste. The occasional mouthful was ok until I got a bite of one of the spices. Disappointed as it sounded like a brilliant flavour.
New recipe ruined this soup
You completely ruined this soup for me when you changed the recipe and decided to fill the soup with seeds, which has ruined the texture and made the soup inedible for me. To eat this soup my only option is the pick the seeds out. A great disappointment as used to be my favourite.
Bring the old recipe back!
I used to love this soup. It was the best Moroccan dish I tried in or out of Morocco. Unfortunately, since they changed the recipe, it is nowhere near as good as before. Tastes worse,cheap products used, lots of whole peppercorns to chew on. It simply does not deserve 'Finest' in its title.
Vile, with black balls
Vile!! It has these hard little black balls (some moroccan spice, I assume) that have the worst taste ever and I had to eat this but spitting out dozens of these balls. Please take this out of the soup and it would be perfect. Not recommended!!!
Avoid
One to avoid. The flavour is quite good, but the dish is FULL of uncooked and unground spices which means every mouthful ends up with a unpleasant spice crunch and spice explosion of Cumin or Coriander seeds, I was constantly having to stop eating to pull cracked seeds out of my mouth, this makes the meal completely inedible. Try again Tesco...