Tesco Finest Moroccan Chicken Soup 600G

Delicious soup made disgusting by whole spices 1 stars A Tesco Customer21st November 2019 I don't usually write reviews but disliked the whole spices in this soup so much I felt compelled to, in the hope that Tesco would listen to this and the other negative reviews, and change the recipe... The overall flavour of the soup is actually delicious, and the chicken is lovely. However the soup is TOTALLY RUINED by the whole spices, as other reviews mention. It really is grim to bite into a whole cumin seed or whole fennel seed - they are bitter and the texture is awful, making those mouthfuls truly disgusting. All Tesco need to do is sieve those seeds out and this soup would be delicious - please change the recipe! Report

Ruined by a crunchy mess of overpowering spices! 1 stars A Tesco Customer18th November 2019 I'm so disappointed in this soup, it would have been lovely had it not been for the whole spices! It could be a fantastic soup but there were so many whole seeds that it was a crunchy mess of overpowering spices. I tried to eat around the spices and chew carefully as to not break any open but it was impossible, I had to give up. Absolutely disgusting. I don't know who's bright idea it was to have crunchy spices in a soup, but they should maybe be moved to a different department. Report

My favorite soup 5 stars A Tesco Customer8th October 2019 I don't know if Tesco improved the recipe since the bad reviews below from 2018, but I whole-heartedly agree with the more recent review that this is as good as a supermarket Moroccan meal gets - perfect balance of rich spices and sweet apricots. Report

Best soup ever, so tasty, right amount of spice 5 stars A Tesco Customer5th July 2019 Best soup ever, so tasty, right amount of spice Report

Unpalatable 1 stars A Tesco Customer27th May 2019 Really awful soup. Coriander and cumin seeds whole and other undistinguishable bits which made the texture extremely unpalatable. A shame as the flavour not bad but the overall soup quite disgusting. Report

Couldn't finish this soup as one spice completely 1 stars A Tesco Customer21st March 2019 Couldn't finish this soup as one spice completely overpowered the taste. The occasional mouthful was ok until I got a bite of one of the spices. Disappointed as it sounded like a brilliant flavour. Report

New recipe ruined this soup 1 stars A Tesco Customer12th December 2018 You completely ruined this soup for me when you changed the recipe and decided to fill the soup with seeds, which has ruined the texture and made the soup inedible for me. To eat this soup my only option is the pick the seeds out. A great disappointment as used to be my favourite. Report

Bring the old recipe back! 1 stars A Tesco Customer22nd November 2018 I used to love this soup. It was the best Moroccan dish I tried in or out of Morocco. Unfortunately, since they changed the recipe, it is nowhere near as good as before. Tastes worse,cheap products used, lots of whole peppercorns to chew on. It simply does not deserve 'Finest' in its title. Report

Vile, with black balls 1 stars A Tesco Customer8th November 2018 Vile!! It has these hard little black balls (some moroccan spice, I assume) that have the worst taste ever and I had to eat this but spitting out dozens of these balls. Please take this out of the soup and it would be perfect. Not recommended!!! Report