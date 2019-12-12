By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Canderel Granular Sweetener 75G

5(1)Write a review
Canderel Granular Sweetener 75G
£ 2.00
£2.67/100g

Product Description

  • Aspartame and acesulfame-k based table-top sweetener
  • For more details and recipe inspiration, visit our website:
  • www.canderel.co.uk/www.canderel.ie.
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • #swapit
  • Canderel® gives your food and hot drinks the delicious sweet taste you love without all the calories
  • Canderel® is the easiest swap if you want to reduce your calorie intake from sugar without compromising on the sweet taste you love.
  • Canderel® is also available in tablets and liquid. Perfect for sweetening your hot drinks on the go.
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine
  • Only 2 calories per teaspoon
  • Lighten your spirit this winter
  • Less calories, sugar and worries
  • Go your own sweet way
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Sweeteners: Aspartame* (1.02%), Acesulfame-K (0.68%), Flavouring, *Contains a source of phenylalanine

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest before: See base of jar

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for use
  • 1 teaspoon (0.5g) of Canderel® 2 calories as sweet as 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar 16 calories
  • In volume terms, use 1 tbsp of Canderel® to replace 1 tbsp of sugar. In weight terms, divide the quantity of sugar by 8: e.g. 80g of sugar = 10g of Canderel®
  • Granular Canderel® is ideal for cooking, baking and sprinkling on fruit or cereal.

Number of uses

1 teaspoon = 0.5g, jar contains 150 teaspoons

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.

Return to

  • Contact our Careline on Freephone/Toll Free 0800 731 3500 (UK), 1800 535 677 (ROI)
  • Merisant UK Limited,
  • St Johns Court,
  • Easton Street,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP11 1JX.

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer (0.5g) TeaspoonPer 100g
Energy 8 kJ1597 kJ
-2 kcal382 kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0.5g94g
of which sugars 0g7.3g
Protein 0g1.0g
Salt 0g0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I love this so much more than the powdered sweeten

5 stars

I love this so much more than the powdered sweeteners. Great for baking. Will buy again

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Pg Tips Pyramid 240 Tea Bags 696G

£ 5.99
£0.86/100g

Tesco Low Calorie Aspartame-Based Sweetener 75G

£ 1.00
£1.34/100g

Pepsi Max 1.5 Litre

£ 1.40
£0.09/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here