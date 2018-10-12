By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chopped Tomatoes With Chilli 390G

5(6)Write a review
Tesco Chopped Tomatoes With Chilli 390G
£ 0.55
£1.42/kg
½ of a carton
  • Energy223kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 114kJ / 27kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped tomatoes with chilli in tomato juice.
  • A KICK OF CHILLI Made with plump tomatoes, hand selected at their sweetest
  
  • Pack size: 390g

Information

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents of carton into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

390g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a carton (195g)
Energy114kJ / 27kcal223kJ / 53kcal
Fat0.2g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate4.2g8.3g
Sugars4.2g8.3g
Fibre1.7g3.4g
Protein1.2g2.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--













6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great store cupboard ingredient

5 stars

Always have a couple of cartons in my store cupboard it is so versatile

Great for Chilli con carne

5 stars

I add a carton of this to Chilli con carne (made homemade without a jar)

Very practical

5 stars

I used these Tom's for a chilli along with Tesco's kidney beans in chilli sauce and they worked a treat , would definitely use them again and most definitely recommend them

Great chilli

5 stars

I use this to make beef chilli con carni it has just the right amount of chilli in it without being too hot or spicy

Perfect companion

5 stars

Love this added to stews , chilli , even curries. Adds spice of life to any meal . Tastes fresh and home made

Outstanding

5 stars

Truly enhances the flavours of any dish!

