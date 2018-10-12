Tesco Chopped Tomatoes With Chilli 390G

Great store cupboard ingredient
Always have a couple of cartons in my store cupboard it is so versatile
Great for Chilli con carne
I add a carton of this to Chilli con carne (made homemade without a jar)
Very practical
I used these Tom's for a chilli along with Tesco's kidney beans in chilli sauce and they worked a treat , would definitely use them again and most definitely recommend them
Great chilli
I use this to make beef chilli con carni it has just the right amount of chilli in it without being too hot or spicy
Perfect companion
Love this added to stews , chilli , even curries. Adds spice of life to any meal . Tastes fresh and home made
Outstanding
Truly enhances the flavours of any dish!