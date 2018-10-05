Tesco Chopped Tomatoes With Basil 390G

Great Basic
I use these chopped tomatoes for ratatouille - absolutely perfect
Perfect
I use it in my version of corned beef hash and spaghetti bake. It is very tasty and just the right size
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 107kJ / 25kcal
Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Store in a cool dry place.
Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Empty contents of carton into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.
Produced in Italy
2 Servings
Carton. Widely Recycled
390g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a carton (195g)
|Energy
|107kJ / 25kcal
|208kJ / 49kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|7.8g
|Sugars
|4.0g
|7.8g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.9g
|Protein
|1.2g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
