Tesco Chocolate Oaties Biscuits 300G

5(38)Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

One biscuit
  • Energy389kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2047kJ / 489kcal

Product Description

  • Oaty biscuits half coated with milk chocolate.
  • NOBBLY & CRUMBLY. Generously dipped in silky chocolate for a dunkable treat. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes – and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Oat Flakes (30%), Milk Chocolate (25%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholewheat Flour (4.5%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavouring.

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 25% minimum, Milk solids 14% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 15 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100glOne biscuit (19g)
Energy2047kJ / 489kcal389kJ / 93kcal
Fat22.5g4.3g
Saturates10.9g2.1g
Carbohydrate62.3g11.8g
Sugars31.7g6.0g
Fibre4.6g0.9g
Protein7.0g1.3g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

38 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Best kept secret- AMAZING!

5 stars

Best chocolate biscuit ever- more substantial than a digestive and with delicious chocolate on top. Much better than any other brand out there- well done Tesco!

Heaven These are magnificent I

5 stars

Brilliant Fabulous I am not ashamed to admit that I ate these at one go, they are so so very good

These biscuits are delicious. They are far, far n

5 stars

These biscuits are delicious. They are far, far nicer than the digestive biscuits. Oats are good for you. My friends family and I cannot resist them and usually have a couple. When are you going to restock them?

Favourite teatime bisquits

4 stars

Favourite teatime bisquits

Best chocolate biscuit & great value for money.

5 stars

Amazing! Thick biscuits, thick layer of chocolate - soooo much better & tastier than another "well known" brand. My favourite chocolate oat type biscuit by a mile.

delicious

5 stars

enjoyed by the whole family

Very tasty and lots of chocolate I found them much tastier than the branded ones but much cheaper

5 stars

I regularly buy these.

Best oat chocolate biscuit on the market

5 stars

I buy 7 packets each week

So tempting !

5 stars

These are my special treat. So much more than just a chocolate digestive ,( although I still buy them too , for my husband ). Oaties are so wonderfully crunchy, as well as chocolatey. Perfect Can't resist them !

Lovely chocolate biscuit

5 stars

I Buy these regularly they are loved by everyone and don’t last very long unless I hide the packet!!

1-10 of 38 reviews

