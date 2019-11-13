Tesco Chocolate Oaties Biscuits 300G

Best kept secret- AMAZING!
Best chocolate biscuit ever- more substantial than a digestive and with delicious chocolate on top. Much better than any other brand out there- well done Tesco!
Heaven These are magnificent I
Brilliant Fabulous I am not ashamed to admit that I ate these at one go, they are so so very good
These biscuits are delicious. They are far, far n
These biscuits are delicious. They are far, far nicer than the digestive biscuits. Oats are good for you. My friends family and I cannot resist them and usually have a couple. When are you going to restock them?
Favourite teatime bisquits
Favourite teatime bisquits
Best chocolate biscuit & great value for money.
Amazing! Thick biscuits, thick layer of chocolate - soooo much better & tastier than another "well known" brand. My favourite chocolate oat type biscuit by a mile.
delicious
enjoyed by the whole family
Very tasty and lots of chocolate I found them much tastier than the branded ones but much cheaper
I regularly buy these.
Best oat chocolate biscuit on the market
I buy 7 packets each week
So tempting !
These are my special treat. So much more than just a chocolate digestive ,( although I still buy them too , for my husband ). Oaties are so wonderfully crunchy, as well as chocolatey. Perfect Can't resist them !
Lovely chocolate biscuit
I Buy these regularly they are loved by everyone and don’t last very long unless I hide the packet!!