Tesco Hot Chocolate Fudge Cake 450G

£ 1.50
£0.33/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy1073kJ 256kcal
    13%
  • Fat10.7g
    15%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars21.7g
    24%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1431kJ / 341kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge with chocolate sauce topping.
  • This frozen cake is packed full of chocolatey flavour with a cocoa sponge and sweet chocolate ganache
  • Cook from frozen 4 1/2 mins
  • Rich & gooey
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 0.45kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Icing Sugar, Chocolate (3%)(Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Palm Oil, Palm Kernel oil, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein Isolate, Stearic Acid, Whey Powder (Milk), Reconstituted Dried Egg White, Sunflower Oil, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, gluten, wheat, egg and soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Foil. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (75g)
Energy1431kJ / 341kcal1073kJ / 256kcal
Fat14.3g10.7g
Saturates5.3g4.0g
Carbohydrate46.0g34.5g
Sugars28.9g21.7g
Fibre2.9g2.2g
Protein5.7g4.3g
Salt0.21g0.16g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Delicious item to keep stocked in your freezer

5 stars

Bought this as was looking for a gooey chocolate cake. Sauce melted perfectly, and everyone in the house loved it (though we split it between 3 and not 6!) Not too sweet. Cooks very quickly, so can keep a stock in the freezer and have on the spur of the moment.

=Fantastic=Quality

5 stars

Excellent instructions and a fantastic and well tasty desert.

horrible

1 stars

it was horrible, you had to cook it and the topping didn't coat the cake. the cake was stodgy and it went in the bin

Awful

1 stars

Genuinely the worst pudding we have ever had .. it was tasteless and went in the bin!

The (one?) thing that will make your day... :-D

5 stars

This is one of life's secret little joys. It's cheap, ready in a matter of seconds and truly delicious - light, soft, chocolatey, all it needs is a quenelle (spoonful, to you) of good vanilla ice-cream on the side - I grumble about sharing. When I bring it out when friends are round they can't believe how yum it is. When I found it and shared it, I started telling people how cheap and easy it was when they complimented it. Then I wised up. Now I just simper. NB I wasn't paid to say this!!! It's really good :-D

had been looking forward to this Fudge Cake Never

1 stars

had been looking forward to this Fudge Cake Never again AWFUL

