Tesco Hot Chocolate Fudge Cake 450G

Delicious item to keep stocked in your freezer
Bought this as was looking for a gooey chocolate cake. Sauce melted perfectly, and everyone in the house loved it (though we split it between 3 and not 6!) Not too sweet. Cooks very quickly, so can keep a stock in the freezer and have on the spur of the moment.
=Fantastic=Quality
Excellent instructions and a fantastic and well tasty desert.
horrible
it was horrible, you had to cook it and the topping didn't coat the cake. the cake was stodgy and it went in the bin
Awful
Genuinely the worst pudding we have ever had .. it was tasteless and went in the bin!
The (one?) thing that will make your day... :-D
This is one of life's secret little joys. It's cheap, ready in a matter of seconds and truly delicious - light, soft, chocolatey, all it needs is a quenelle (spoonful, to you) of good vanilla ice-cream on the side - I grumble about sharing. When I bring it out when friends are round they can't believe how yum it is. When I found it and shared it, I started telling people how cheap and easy it was when they complimented it. Then I wised up. Now I just simper. NB I wasn't paid to say this!!! It's really good :-D
had been looking forward to this Fudge Cake Never
had been looking forward to this Fudge Cake Never again AWFUL