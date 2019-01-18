By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kinder Surprise Egg 20G
Product Description

  • Fine Milk Chocolate Shell with Milky White Lining Containing Toy - Mainly in Kit Form
  • More milk less cocoa
  • Pack size: 20g

Information

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 47% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 32%, Total Cocoa constituents: 15%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight

Warnings

  • WARNING. TOY INSIDE.
  • SMALL PARTS.
  • ADULTS SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 2302/552 kJ/kcal
Fat 34.2g
of which saturates 22.6g
Carbohydrates 52.3g
of which sugars 52.1g
Protein 8.1g
Salt 0.323g

Safety information

WARNING. TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULTS SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.

