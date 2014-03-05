By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Seven Seas Multibionta Tablets 28S

Product Description

  • Food Supplement Multivitamin with Minerals & Biotic Cultures
  • With B complex vitamins*, and magnesium for energy release
  • Multibionta® is a combination of vitamins, minerals and biotic cultures in a unique triple layer tablet specifically tailored for people like you.
  • Support you daily needs:
  • Vitality:
  • Energy release: *B complex vitamins B2, B6, B12, and magnesium for energy yielding metabolism.
  • Mental Performance:
  • Vitamin B5 for mental performance and B1 & B12 to support psychological function.
  • Immunity:
  • Vitamins A, C, D support the normal function of the immune system.
  • 10 million biotic cultures that are delivered to the gut thanks to a patented gastro-resistant coated tablet that protect them from gastric acidity.
  • Tailored formula in a unique triple layer tablet, containing:
  • 10 million biotic cultures
  • 12 vitamins including B complex vitamins B2, B6 and B12
  • 7 minerals including Iron, Magnesium and Zinc
  • Tailored multivitamin with minerals & biotic cultures
  • Contains 10 µg vitamin D
  • Patented gastro-resistant coated tablet to deliver biotic cultures to the gut
  • Unique triple layer tablet
  • Rich in vitamin D
  • B Complex vitamins B2, B6, B12, and magnesium for energy yielding metabolism
  • Vitamin B5 for mental performance and B1 & B12 to support psychological function
  • Vitamins A, C, D support the normal function of the immune system
  • Rich in vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

Anti-Caking Agent: Calcium Phosphate, Bulking Agent: Cellulose, Vitamin C preparation (Vitamin C, Starch), Magnesium Oxide, Bulking Agent: Inulin, Vitamin E preparation (Vitamin E, Maltodextrin), Glazing Agent: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Preparation of Microorganisms (Lactobacillus Gasseri PA 16/8, Bifidobacterium Bifidum MF20/5, Bifidobacterium Longum SP 07/3, Dextrin, Corn Starch, traces of Milk Proteins, Fish and Soya), Bulking Agent : Glucose, Anti-Caking Agent : Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Nicotinamide, Bulking Agent: Polyvinylpyrrolidone, Glazing Agent: Hydroxypropylcellulose, Iron Sulphate, Zinc Oxide, Bulking Agent : Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone, Vitamin A preparation (Vitamin A, Maltodextrin, Corn Starch), Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin D Preparation (Cholecalciferol, Palm Oil, Sucrose), Bulking Agent : Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Colour: Iron Oxide, Vitamin B12 Preparation (Vitamin B12, Maltodextrin), Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Anti-Caking Agent: Silicon Dioxide, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid, Biotin, Potassium Iodide, Chromium Chloride

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommended Dosage: 1 tablet per day, to be taken with a glass of water.

Warnings

  • PRECAUTIONS: For adult use only. Do not exceed the recommended daily dosage. This product contains Vitamin A. Women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should consult their doctor before taking the product. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • This product contains iron which can be dangerous to young children if consumed in excess.
  • KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,

Return to

  • Seven Seas Ltd,
  • Bedfont Cross,
  • Stanwell Road,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8NX.
  • 0800 0728 777

Net Contents

28 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Tablet% NRV
Vitamin A 800 µg RE100
Vitamin D 10µg200
Vitamin E 10 mg α-TE 83
Vitamin C 120mg150
Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 1.4mg127
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 1.6mg114
Niacin 18 mg NE113
Vitamin B6 2mg143
Folic Acid 300 µg150
Vitamin B12 3 µg120
Biotin 150 mg300
Pantothenic acid 6mg100
Magnesium 56mg15
Iron 5mg36
Zinc 10mg100
Manganese 0.4mg20
Selenium 55 µg100
Chromium 25 µg63
Iodine 100 µg67
Biotic cultures**10 Million
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
** Lactobacillus gasseri PA 16/8, Bifibobacterium bifidum MF20 /5, Bifidobacterium longum SP 07/3--

Safety information

View more safety information

