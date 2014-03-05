Seven Seas Multibionta Tablets 28S
Product Description
- Food Supplement Multivitamin with Minerals & Biotic Cultures
- With B complex vitamins*, and magnesium for energy release
- Multibionta® is a combination of vitamins, minerals and biotic cultures in a unique triple layer tablet specifically tailored for people like you.
- Support you daily needs:
- Vitality:
- Energy release: *B complex vitamins B2, B6, B12, and magnesium for energy yielding metabolism.
- Mental Performance:
- Vitamin B5 for mental performance and B1 & B12 to support psychological function.
- Immunity:
- Vitamins A, C, D support the normal function of the immune system.
- 10 million biotic cultures that are delivered to the gut thanks to a patented gastro-resistant coated tablet that protect them from gastric acidity.
- Tailored formula in a unique triple layer tablet, containing:
- 10 million biotic cultures
- 12 vitamins including B complex vitamins B2, B6 and B12
- 7 minerals including Iron, Magnesium and Zinc
- Tailored multivitamin with minerals & biotic cultures
- Contains 10 µg vitamin D
- Patented gastro-resistant coated tablet to deliver biotic cultures to the gut
- Unique triple layer tablet
- B Complex vitamins B2, B6, B12, and magnesium for energy yielding metabolism
- Vitamin B5 for mental performance and B1 & B12 to support psychological function
- Vitamins A, C, D support the normal function of the immune system
Information
Ingredients
Anti-Caking Agent: Calcium Phosphate, Bulking Agent: Cellulose, Vitamin C preparation (Vitamin C, Starch), Magnesium Oxide, Bulking Agent: Inulin, Vitamin E preparation (Vitamin E, Maltodextrin), Glazing Agent: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Preparation of Microorganisms (Lactobacillus Gasseri PA 16/8, Bifidobacterium Bifidum MF20/5, Bifidobacterium Longum SP 07/3, Dextrin, Corn Starch, traces of Milk Proteins, Fish and Soya), Bulking Agent : Glucose, Anti-Caking Agent : Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Nicotinamide, Bulking Agent: Polyvinylpyrrolidone, Glazing Agent: Hydroxypropylcellulose, Iron Sulphate, Zinc Oxide, Bulking Agent : Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone, Vitamin A preparation (Vitamin A, Maltodextrin, Corn Starch), Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin D Preparation (Cholecalciferol, Palm Oil, Sucrose), Bulking Agent : Cross-Linked Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Colour: Iron Oxide, Vitamin B12 Preparation (Vitamin B12, Maltodextrin), Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Anti-Caking Agent: Silicon Dioxide, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid, Biotin, Potassium Iodide, Chromium Chloride
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Recommended Dosage: 1 tablet per day, to be taken with a glass of water.
Warnings
- PRECAUTIONS: For adult use only. Do not exceed the recommended daily dosage. This product contains Vitamin A. Women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should consult their doctor before taking the product. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- This product contains iron which can be dangerous to young children if consumed in excess.
- KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- 0800 0728 777
Net Contents
28 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Tablet
|% NRV
|Vitamin A
|800 µg RE
|100
|Vitamin D
|10µg
|200
|Vitamin E
|10 mg α-TE
|83
|Vitamin C
|120mg
|150
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|1.4mg
|127
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1.6mg
|114
|Niacin
|18 mg NE
|113
|Vitamin B6
|2mg
|143
|Folic Acid
|300 µg
|150
|Vitamin B12
|3 µg
|120
|Biotin
|150 mg
|300
|Pantothenic acid
|6mg
|100
|Magnesium
|56mg
|15
|Iron
|5mg
|36
|Zinc
|10mg
|100
|Manganese
|0.4mg
|20
|Selenium
|55 µg
|100
|Chromium
|25 µg
|63
|Iodine
|100 µg
|67
|Biotic cultures**
|10 Million
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|** Lactobacillus gasseri PA 16/8, Bifibobacterium bifidum MF20 /5, Bifidobacterium longum SP 07/3
|-
|-
Safety information
PRECAUTIONS: For adult use only. Do not exceed the recommended daily dosage. This product contains Vitamin A. Women who are pregnant or planning a pregnancy should consult their doctor before taking the product. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. This product contains iron which can be dangerous to young children if consumed in excess. KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN
