Cholula Hot Mexican Sauce 150Ml

Product Description
- Hot Chili Sauce
- Chili sauce with 5.0% chili peppers
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Kosher
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Dried Chili Peppers (5.0%) (Arbol & Piquin), Salt, Vinegar Blend (Spirit Vinegar, Cider Vinegar), Spices, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Storage
For Best Before See Neck of Bottle
Produce of
Made in Mexico
Number of uses
This bottle contains 30 portions
Name and address
- Salsas de Jalisco Cacu, S.A. DE C.V.,
- Guillermo González Camarena #800,
- Piso 4,
- Santa Fe,
- Álvaro Obregón,
- CP 01210, Ciudad de México,
Importer address
- Cholula Food Company UK,
- EC2R 5BJ.
Return to
- Cholula Food Company UK,
- EC2R 5BJ.
- www.cholula.com
Net Contents
150ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml
|Per 5ml portion
|Energy
|78 kJ
|4 kJ
|-
|19 kcal
|1 kcal
|Fat
|0,9 g
|<0,1 g
|- of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|0,4 g
|<0,1 g
|- of which sugars
|0 g
|0 g
|Fibre
|2,8 g
|<0,2 g
|Protein
|0,9 g
|<0,1 g
|Salt
|5,3 g
|<0,3 g
