Cholula Hot Mexican Sauce 150Ml

£ 1.70
£1.14/100ml

Product Description

  • Hot Chili Sauce
  • Chili sauce with 5.0% chili peppers
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Dried Chili Peppers (5.0%) (Arbol & Piquin), Salt, Vinegar Blend (Spirit Vinegar, Cider Vinegar), Spices, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Storage

For Best Before See Neck of Bottle

Produce of

Made in Mexico

Number of uses

This bottle contains 30 portions

Name and address

  • Salsas de Jalisco Cacu, S.A. DE C.V.,
  • Guillermo González Camarena #800,
  • Piso 4,
  • Santa Fe,
  • Álvaro Obregón,
  • CP 01210, Ciudad de México,

Importer address

  • Cholula Food Company UK,
  • EC2R 5BJ.

Return to

  • Cholula Food Company UK,
  • EC2R 5BJ.
  • www.cholula.com

Net Contents

150ml

Nutrition

Typical Values100 mlPer 5ml portion
Energy78 kJ4 kJ
-19 kcal1 kcal
Fat0,9 g<0,1 g
- of which saturates0 g0 g
Carbohydrate0,4 g<0,1 g
- of which sugars0 g0 g
Fibre2,8 g<0,2 g
Protein0,9 g<0,1 g
Salt5,3 g<0,3 g

