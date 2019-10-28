By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Highland Spring Screw Cap 500Ml

Highland Spring Screw Cap 500Ml
£ 0.50
£0.10/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Still Spring Water.
  • To find out more, please visit our website below.
  • www.highlandspring.com
  • Our still water is here to make sure you can feel good and give it your all every day of the year. It gives you all-natural hydration so you feel ready to take on the world.
  • Our Handy Packs are available in 330ml and 500ml and in either a screw or sports cap. They're easy to carry in your handbag or pocket, and perfect for when you or the kids are on the go.
  • From the majestic landscape of Scotland's Ochil Hills, every drop of Highland Spring is lovingly drawn from organic land. Feel refreshed with water as pure as nature intended.
  • Naturally from Scotland's Ochil hills
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Storage

Store in an odour free environment and away from direct sunlight. Once opened keep chilled and use within 7 days.Best Before End: See Neck of Bottle

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Highland Spring Limited,
  • Blackford,
  • Perthshire,
  • PH4 1QA,
  • Scotland,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Highland Spring Limited,
  • Blackford,
  • Perthshire,
  • PH4 1QA,
  • Scotland,
  • UK.
  • www.highlandspring.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Analysis mg/l:
Bicarbonate150
Calcium 40.5
Chloride 6.1
Magnesium 10.1
Nitrate (as NO3)3.1
Potassium 0.7
Sodium 5.6
Sulphate5.3
Dry residue at 180°C170
pH7.8

