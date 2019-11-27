Tesco Baby Carrots 200G

crunchy carrots
so fresh and crunchy! also very good company with hoummus
Please make sure carrots are not too fat last time the pack carrots were way to fat
These were going mouldy and rotten and had to be thrown away. I would like a refund please. The weather is against farmers with root crops at the moment so please don't take it out on the source.
Do not purchase
Very,very small, poor quality, produce of Spain, tasteless.