Rennie Deflatine Indigestion Tablets 36'S

£ 5.40
£0.15/each
  • Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Simeticone
  • Rennie Deflatine relieves the discomfort of trapped wind and its associated symptoms of bloating, pressure and fullness after food. It has been formulated with simeticone, a highly effective ingredient which relieves the symptoms of trapped wind. It acts to gently disperse the trapped air bubbles thus helping to eliminate the symptoms discreetly and without embarrassment. This product also has antacid properties meaning it can neutralise any excess acid which causes associated symptoms of indigestion.
  • Effective relief from trapped wind and bloatedness

Information

Ingredients

Each Chewable Tablet contains: Simeticone 25mg, Calcium Carbonate 680mg, Heavy Magnesium Carbonate 80mg, Also contains: Sorbitol (E420), (Please see leaflet for more information)

Storage

Do not store above 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
  • Dosage: Adults and children over 12 years: 1 or 2 tablets to be sucked or chewed, as required, up to a maximum of 11 tablets in 24 hours. Prolonged use should be avoided.
  • Children under 12: Not recommended.
  • If symptoms persist after 14 days consult your pharmacist or doctor.
  • Rennie Deflatine may be taken during pregnancy and breast-feeding.

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • PL Holder:
  • Bayer plc,
  • Newbury,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG14 1JA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Bayer plc,
  • Consumer Care Division,
  • Newbury,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG14 1JA,
  • UK.
  • consumer.care@bayer.co.uk

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

36 x Tablets

Safety information

KEEP OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

So much better than the usual Rennie. You only ne

5 stars

So much better than the usual Rennie. You only need to take one and it works immediately.

