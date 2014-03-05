By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Feroglobin B12 200Ml

5(2)Write a review
Feroglobin B12 200Ml
£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Liquid food supplement with iron, zinc & B vitamins in a blend of malt and honey
  • Delicious honey and orange flavour
  • Liquid iron formula with nutrients
  • Helps to maintain health and vitality
  • Gentle iron to help support your haemoglobin and red blood cells
  • Feroglobin® Liquid is a unique gentle liquid iron formula with nutrients to help maintain health and vitality. Iron contributes to normal formation of red blood cells and haemoglobin and normal oxygen transport in the body.
  • This special formula also contains vitamin C which increases iron absorption, vitamins B6 & B12 which contribute to normal energy release, plus iron and folate which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • Feroglobin's specific blood building nutrients may be of particular benefit for athletes, and for women during the monthly cycle and throughout pregnancy.
  • Great tasting liquid iron, carefully formulated in moderation to be gentle on the stomach
  • With specific nutrients which contribute to:
  • Reduction of tiredness & fatigue (folate)
  • Normal formation of red blood cells & haemoglobin (iron)
  • Also available:
  • Feroglobin® in slow release capsule form.

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living

  • Great tasting
  • Gentle iron, minerals, B vitamins
  • Iron & folate contribute to the reduction of tiredness & fatigue
  • Iron contributes to normal formation of haemoglobin & red blood cells
  • UK's no 1 iron supplement brand
  • Suitable for both adults & children over 3 years
  • Gentle on the stomach
  • Delicious taste with natural orange extract, honey and Swiss Alpine malt
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
  • No artificial colours
  • No lactose or yeast
  • Feroglobin liquid is not tested on animals
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 200ML
  • Iron contributes to normal formation of red blood cells and haemoglobin and normal oxygen transport in the body
  • Vitamins B6 & B12 which contribute to normal energy release
  • Iron and folate which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Purified Water, Raw Cane Sugar (Sucrose), Malt Extract (from Barley), Glucose Liquid (Sulphites), Honey, Lysine (HCI), Iron (Ferric Ammonium Citrate), Zinc Sulphate, Natural Source Colours: Mixed Carotene (Polysorbate 80, Carotene, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol) and Beetroot Red (Beetroot Concentrate, Mono Propylene Glycol, Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Thickening Agent (Xanthan Gum), Niacin (Nicotinamide), Calcium Glycerophosphate, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as HCI), Natural Flavouring (Orange Ext.), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Pantothenic Acid (D-Panthenol), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin Sodium Phosphate), Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a site that may handle Nuts

Storage

Once opened store in fridge and use within 3 months. Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.For Best Before End Date, See Base of Carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Adults (Men and Women):
  • 1 teaspoonful 2 times daily.
  • Children (3-6 years):
  • 1/2 a teaspoonful 2 times daily.
  • Children (7-12 years):
  • 1 teaspoonful 1-2 times daily.
  • 1 teaspoonful = approx. 50ml
  • Do not exceed the recommended intake.
  • Feroglobin® Liquid can be continued for as long as required. This formula replaces other Feroglobin® products.
  • Shake well before use
  • To open bottle, press and turn childproof cap.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Yeast

Warnings

  • FOOD SUPPLEMENT: Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, a thyroid condition, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
  • THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON, WHICH IF TAKEN IN EXCESS, MAY BE HARMFUL TO VERY YOUNG CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. per 10ml%EC NRV*
Vitamin C 20 mg25
Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 8 mg727
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 2 mg143
Niacin (Vitamin B3)16 mg NE100
Vitamin B6 4 mg286
Folic Acid 300 µg150
Vitamin B12 10 µg400
Pantothenic Acid 4 mg67
Calcium Glycerophosphate20 mg-
Iron 14 mg100
Zinc 10 mg100
Copper 500 µg50
Manganese 0.5 mg25
Iodine 80 µg53
Lysine80 mg-
Honey200 mg-
Malt Extract1000 mg-
Each 10ml also provides:--
* NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram--

Safety information

View more safety information

FOOD SUPPLEMENT: Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, a thyroid condition, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. THIS PRODUCT CONTAINS IRON, WHICH IF TAKEN IN EXCESS, MAY BE HARMFUL TO VERY YOUNG CHILDREN.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect vegetarian option

5 stars

slow release so you don`t get the side effects of Iron, Vegetarial. Instant energy. Tastes nice too x

Energy Boosters

5 stars

I started taking these a week ago and I feel the benefits already! I have so much more energy. You do have to take these capsules with your main meal as it can cause heartburn. You also have to avoid coffee for an hour before and a few hours after as it won't work properly. The capsules are easy to swallow.

