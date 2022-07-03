Princes Wild Pacific Red Salmon 213G

Tasty tinned salmon
yes used it with salad. I am not very good at opening tins and it is annoying that my battery operated can opener will not open salmon tins.
goood
vey nice and moist also very tasty
fairly good
fairly good quality tinned salmon but i prefer John West
Smashing weekend treat
Really delicious red salmon, lovely in sandwich’s or for a salad, value for money, I live alone and I can get 2 meals out of one tin. I buy this often it’s a lovely weekend treat
Wouldn’t buy it again
Didn’t seem to have much taste, very disappointing
Good quality red salmon
It was good and we had it for tea on Saturday with our buffet salad. Would recommend it to anyone.
Princes wild pacific salmon
I enjoy salmon sandwiches occasionally for lunch and find this very tasty.
Princes red salmon for every event
The Princes Wild Pacific Red Salmon was perfect. I used it to make the salmon and cucumber sandwiches to go into our Jubilee hamper and they were so delicious. The salmon was so easy to spread onto the bread and the taste was so scrumptious because the salmon is moist and so fresh. thank you.
Very good quality. can be used in a salad. in a sandwich. I love this salmon great taste good value. (5 stars from me every time)
I have not used it yet - sorry. In the past it has been fine.