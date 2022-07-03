We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Princes Wild Pacific Red Salmon 213G

4.5(16)Write a review
Princes Wild Pacific Red Salmon 213G
£ 3.00
£1.41/100g

Product Description

  • Red Salmon
  • You can learn more about where our fish comes from at princes.co.uk
  • MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™ - From an MSC certified sustainable fishery, www.msc.org
  • Responsibly sourced
  • High in omega 3
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 213G
  • High in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Red Salmon [Fish], Salt

Allergy Information

  • Allergens in bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.Best Before End: See can end

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can email hello@princes.co.uk or write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

213g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Drained
Energy 602kJ/143kcal
Fat 5.8g
Of which saturates 1.2g
Carbohydrate 0.0g
Of which sugars 0.0g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 22.8g
Salt 0.91g
Omega 3 1.0g
16 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Tasty tinned salmon

5 stars

yes used it with salad. I am not very good at opening tins and it is annoying that my battery operated can opener will not open salmon tins.

goood

5 stars

vey nice and moist also very tasty

fairly good

3 stars

fairly good quality tinned salmon but i prefer John West

Smashing weekend treat

5 stars

Really delicious red salmon, lovely in sandwich’s or for a salad, value for money, I live alone and I can get 2 meals out of one tin. I buy this often it’s a lovely weekend treat

Wouldn’t buy it again

3 stars

Didn’t seem to have much taste, very disappointing

Good quality red salmon

5 stars

It was good and we had it for tea on Saturday with our buffet salad. Would recommend it to anyone.

Princes wild pacific salmon

5 stars

I enjoy salmon sandwiches occasionally for lunch and find this very tasty.

Princes red salmon for every event

5 stars

The Princes Wild Pacific Red Salmon was perfect. I used it to make the salmon and cucumber sandwiches to go into our Jubilee hamper and they were so delicious. The salmon was so easy to spread onto the bread and the taste was so scrumptious because the salmon is moist and so fresh. thank you.

Very good quality. can be used in a salad. in a sa

5 stars

Very good quality. can be used in a salad. in a sandwich. I love this salmon great taste good value. (5 stars from me every time)

I have not used it yet - sorry. In the past it h

4 stars

I have not used it yet - sorry. In the past it has been fine.

