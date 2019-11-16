By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gressingham Whole Guinea Fowl 1.05Kg

Gressingham Whole Guinea Fowl 1.05Kg
£ 7.50
£7.15/kg

Product Description

  • Guinea Fowl
  • Visit our website for more inspiration and how to videos.
  • We might be the remarkable duck people but there's room in our hearts for other poultry too. Our Guinea Fowl are grown and packed on locally approved farms and factories by our friends the Leon family in the West of France.
  • Fresh Class A without Giblets
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 1.05kg

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C to +4°C. Once opened, use within 24 hours. If freezing, do so on the day you buy it and use within 1 month. Defrost it thoroughly in the fridge before cooking. Don't refreeze after thawing, and use within 24 hours.For use by date, see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to oven cook from chilled.
1. Pre-heat oven to 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5.
2. Remove all packaging, put the bird in a roasting tin and brush with oil.
3. Cook for 65 minutes on the middle shelf of the oven.
4. Let it rest for 10 minutes before carving.
Cook until piping hot and the juices run clear.
All ovens vary in performance, this is a guide only.

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready in 65 minutes
  • 1 Brush with oil.
  • 2 Roast for 65 minutes.
  • 3 Let it rest, then carve.
  • It's easy to cook this delicately gamely meat.
  • Guinea Fowl is surprisingly easy to cook, considering how good it tastes. Try it with good old roast potatoes or gratin dauphinoise and any veg you like.

Number of uses

Serves three to four

Name and address

  • Gressingham,
  • Loomswood Farm,
  • Debach,
  • Woodbridge,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP13 6JW.

Nutrition

Typical Values(cooked as instructions) per 100g
Energy 904kJ/216kcal
Fat 12.4g
of which saturates 3.1g
Carbohydrate 0.4g
of which sugars <0.1g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 25.8g
Salt 0.36g

Others should know that chickens are filled with w

5 stars

Others should know that chickens are filled with water to give them extra weight. Gressingham Whole Guinea Fowl has no water injected into it. A pity Tesco does not offer it to customers.

