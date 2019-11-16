Gressingham Whole Guinea Fowl 1.05Kg

Others should know that chickens are filled with w
Others should know that chickens are filled with water to give them extra weight. Gressingham Whole Guinea Fowl has no water injected into it. A pity Tesco does not offer it to customers.
Keep refrigerated 0°C to +4°C. Once opened, use within 24 hours. If freezing, do so on the day you buy it and use within 1 month. Defrost it thoroughly in the fridge before cooking. Don't refreeze after thawing, and use within 24 hours.For use by date, see front of pack.
Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to oven cook from chilled.
1. Pre-heat oven to 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5.
2. Remove all packaging, put the bird in a roasting tin and brush with oil.
3. Cook for 65 minutes on the middle shelf of the oven.
4. Let it rest for 10 minutes before carving.
Cook until piping hot and the juices run clear.
All ovens vary in performance, this is a guide only.
Serves three to four
|Typical Values
|(cooked as instructions) per 100g
|Energy
|904kJ/216kcal
|Fat
|12.4g
|of which saturates
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|25.8g
|Salt
|0.36g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019